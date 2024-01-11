Medical Carts Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 11.68 Bn by 2032

The global medical carts market size is expected to reach around USD 11.68 billion by 2032, increasing from USD 3.06 billion in 2023. The industry is expanding at a healthy CAGR of 16% from 2023 to 2032.

Ottawa, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical carts market size accounted for USD 3.5 billion in 2024, grew to USD 4.01 billion in 2025, and is projected to surpass around USD 7.24 billion by 2029, According to Precedence Research. North America led the market with the largest market share of 41% in 2022.



The medical carts market is driven by the growing demand for point-of-care solutions, technological advancements, the rising older population, the increasing prevalence of chronic disease, and others.

The U.S. medical carts market size was USD 1.09 billion in 2023, grew to USD 2.26 billion in 2024, and is expected to hit around USD 4.60 billion by 2032.

The Full Study is Readily Available | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/2255

Medical carts refer to mobile storage units or trolleys designed specifically for use in healthcare settings, such as hospitals, clinics, and other medical facilities. These carts are equipped to hold and transport various medical supplies, equipment, and tools, providing healthcare professionals with convenient access to essential items during patient care, procedures, or rounds. Medical carts come in a variety of sizes and configurations to accommodate different needs and purposes within the healthcare environment. They may include features such as drawers, shelves, compartments, and trays to organize and store medications, medical instruments, diagnostic tools, and other supplies. Some carts are specialized for specific medical disciplines, such as anesthesia, emergency medicine, or phlebotomy, and may have additional features tailored to those needs.

The mobility of medical carts allows healthcare providers to move efficiently between patient rooms, treatment areas, and other locations within a medical facility, facilitating improved workflow and patient care. These carts often have sturdy construction, easy-to-clean surfaces, and ergonomic design to meet the stringent hygiene and safety standards of healthcare environments.

Key Insights:

The mobile computing carts have held 74% of the total revenue share in 2022.

The emergency carts segment held a 41.7% revenue share in 2022.

The hospital segment has reached a revenue share of 37% in 2022.



Regional Stance

North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The region's medical carts industry is expanding generally due to rising public and private healthcare spending as well as an increase in surgical adaption. Additionally, a rise in the frequency of illnesses and injuries in this area is anticipated to fuel market expansion.

In January 2022, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics released statistics indicating that 2.6 million incidents of illness and injuries were recorded by employers in the private sector. According to the same report, there will be 2.2 million injury cases in 2021, a rise of 6.3%.



The need for medical carts for help is anticipated to be driven by these injuries, which will support the market's expansion in this region. Similarly, according to data released by the American Hospital Association (AHA) in 2022, there will be 6,093 hospitals operating in the US overall. The need for medical carts is therefore increased by a sharp increase in the number of hospitals and an increase in hospital admissions, which supports the country's market growth.

Asia Pacific is observed to witness the fastest expansion during the forecast period. The establishment of ambulatory care centers and outpatient facilities is increasing in the Asia Pacific region. Medical carts are essential in these settings for providing on-the-go healthcare services. Urbanization in the Asia Pacific region has resulted in the establishment of more healthcare facilities, including hospitals and clinics. The need for mobile and flexible medical equipment, such as medical carts, is essential in these dynamic healthcare environments.

The aging population in many Asia Pacific countries has led to an increased demand for healthcare services. Medical carts play a crucial role in providing efficient and mobile healthcare solutions, especially in settings such as nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

Medical Carts Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Growth Rate from 2023 to 2032 CAGR of 16% Global Market Size in 2023 USD 3.06 Billion Global Market Size by 2032 USD 11.68 Billion U.S. Market Size in 2023 USD 1.09 Billion U.S. Market Size by 2032 USD 4.6 Billion Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Segments Covered Product, Type, Material Type, End Use, and Geography

We've prepared a service to help you write your own Go-To-Market strategy.

Click to Unlock Your GTM Strategy for the Medical Carts Market

Report Highlights:

Type Insights

The emergency carts segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Emergency carts are essential in critical care areas, such as emergency departments and intensive care units, where rapid response is crucial. These carts are designed to carry and organize emergency medications, airway management tools, defibrillators, and other equipment needed for immediate patient intervention.

Additionally, advanced emergency carts may integrate technology such as electronic documentation systems, barcode scanning, and communication tools to enhance efficiency and accuracy during emergency response. This integration aligns with broader trends in healthcare technology adoption. Thereby, driving the market expansion over the projected period.

End Use Insights

The hospital segment is expected to capture a significant market share over the forecast period. The developments in medical mobile workstation technology are what are driving the use of medical carts. Among these developments is the introduction of efficient, safe, and adaptable medicine delivery methods. The increased proportion of this sector can be attributable to hospitals putting more emphasis on patient interaction and promoting EHR incentive programs, which encourage patient involvement.

In addition, several factors are anticipated to fuel segment growth, including the increasing use of barcode-labeled and checked medication distribution (BCMA) to reduce medication errors, the rise of technologically advanced solutions like telehealth, an emphasis on enhancing nursing efficiency, the growing need to contain rising hospital operating costs, and ensuring easy access to essential medical supplies and equipment in hospitals.

Customize this study as per your requirement@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/2255

Market Dynamics:

Driver: Increasing demand for point-of-care products

Medical carts are essential for allowing point-of-care services because they give medical staff members portable, easily accessible workstations so they can provide prompt, effective treatment. Its growing acceptance to increase workflow efficiency by enabling healthcare practitioners to transport necessary supplies, equipment, and drugs to the site of need is another factor driving the market. They also make it possible for people to move among healthcare facilities, which saves time and effort when obtaining necessary resources and improves overall operational effectiveness. With these outstanding advantages, the medical cart market is expected to grow rapidly on a global scale in the coming years.

Restraint: Lack of skilled workforce

Misdiagnosis, incorrect prescription, and incorrect treatment are just a few of the problems that come with having inexperienced medical personnel operate medical carts. Inadequate patient care can make a patient uncomfortable and have fatal results. The experienced healthcare personnel required to operate specialized medical carts and their features are absent from inadequate and emerging economies. The development of the worldwide market for medical carts may be hampered by a shortage of qualified personnel to run automated and digitalized medical carts.

Opportunity: Rising government healthcare expenditures

Governments all across the globe have boosted their financial investment in the healthcare industry in response to the devastating effects of COVID-19 and the effectiveness of receiving quality medical treatment in preventing lives. The increased funding will be used to boost pharmaceutical companies and conduct established research as well as to expand the healthcare infrastructure. More financing will result in improved product advancements and medical cart customization. Profitable prospects in the worldwide medical cart market will arise from this rise in public and private investment.

Furthermore, key firms have made financial investments in studying and developing improved cart systems in response to the growing need for emergency medical carts. The field of medical carts has evolved due to private research and development, which has promising growth potential going forward. Government rules intended to upgrade healthcare facilities and require everyone to receive treatment around the clock will also present profitable prospects for industry participants.

Recent Developments:

In July 2022, the revolutionary HoloMed line of holographic inserts from Holo Industries LLC was introduced for patient monitors, medical carts, and other goods. These inserts safeguard patients and hospital workers by essentially removing surface contact and touchpoints, which lowers the risk of HAI transmission.



Related Reports:

Medical Carts and Workstations Market: The global medical carts and workstations market size was estimated at USD 3.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach over USD 17.42 billion by 2032 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 18.97% from 2023 to 2032.





The global size was estimated at USD 3.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach over USD 17.42 billion by 2032 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 18.97% from 2023 to 2032. Medical Devices Market: The global medical devices market size is expected to hit around USD 996.93 billion by 2032, increasing from USD 570 billion in 2022 and poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.





The global size is expected to hit around USD 996.93 billion by 2032, increasing from USD 570 billion in 2022 and poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. Medical Imaging Displays Market: The global medical imaging displays market size surpassed USD 5.24 billion in 2022 and is projected to hit around USD 9.14 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.72% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.





The global size surpassed USD 5.24 billion in 2022 and is projected to hit around USD 9.14 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.72% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. IoT Medical Devices Market: The global IoT medical devices market size was valued at USD 63.48 billion in 2023 and it is expected to hit around USD 614.99 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 28.70% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.





The global size was valued at USD 63.48 billion in 2023 and it is expected to hit around USD 614.99 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 28.70% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Ambulatory Surgical Center Market: The global ambulatory surgical center market size reached USD 92.79 billion in 2022 and is projected to hit around USD 152.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.





You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at

sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 650 460 3308

Medical Carts Market Companies:

Advantech Co., Ltd.

ITD GmbH

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.

Enovate Medical

TOUCHPOINT MEDICAL INC.

JACO Inc.

Ergotron, Inc.

Harloff Manufacturing Co.

Medline Industries Inc.

Armstrong Medical Inc.

Capsa Healthcare

Altus Health System

Omnicell Inc.



Market Segmentation

By Product

Mobile Computing Carts Application Medical Documentation Medical Equipment Medication Delivery Telehealth Workstation Others Energy Source Powered Nonpowered

Wall-Mounted Workstations

Medication Carts

Medical Storage Columns, Cabinets, & Accessories

Others

By Type

Anesthesia Carts

Emergency Carts

Procedure Carts

Others

By Material Type

Metal Type

Plastic Type

Others



By End Use

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Physician Offices or Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2255

Unlocking Market Insights through Data Excellence

The "Precedence Statistics" flexible dashboard is a powerful tool that offers real-time news updates, economic and market forecasts, and customizable reports. It can be configured to support a wide range of analysis styles and strategic planning needs. This tool empowers users to stay informed and make data-driven decisions in various scenarios, making it a valuable asset for businesses and professionals looking to stay ahead in today's dynamic and data-driven world.



To Access our Premium Real-Time Data Intelligence Tool, Visit:

www.precedencestatistics.com

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com

Our Blogs:

https://www.towardshealthcare.com

https://www.towardspackaging.com

For Latest Update Follow Us:

Linkedin | Facebook | Twitter