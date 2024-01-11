Global Geopolymers Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 57,700 Million by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 29.6%: Straits Research

The market demand is driven by the growing environmental impact of glasshouse gases produced either during cement production or in other alternative ways. This has opened opportunities for developing and using geopolymers in building construction.

New York, United States, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geopolymers are inorganic ceramic materials with networks of mineral molecules joined by covalent bonds. Both hybrid (organic-inorganic) geopolymers and pure inorganic geopolymers can be distinguished. Obsidian and other geopolymers can be created both chemically and naturally. Due to their amorphous microstructure at room temperature, geopolymers have a high resistance to heat and can be used as thermal insulators. Current uses for commercially produced geopolymers include high-temperature ceramics, encapsulation of hazardous and radioactive waste, fire- and heat-resistant coatings and adhesives, and medical applications. Environmental laws, emission pressure on the cement industry, and an increase in demand from the repair and rehabilitation sector are driving the expansion of the market under study.

Environmental Regulations and Emission Strain on the Cement Industry Spur the Global Geopolymers Market

About 5% of worldwide CO2 emissions are produced by the cement industry, with 50% coming from the chemical process and 40% from fuel combustion. Compared to Portland cement, geopolymer cement reduce carbon emissions by 70–80%. Dust is one of the most hazardous emissions from cement plant storage, crushing, grinding, and pyro-processing and can cause respiratory difficulties. Other industries, such as thermal power plants, produce dust and pollutants like fly ash (FA). About 25% of the world's yearly production of FA is employed for high-value applications, such as concrete and building blocks, while the rest is landfilled. FA is utilized well in producing cement concretes because it provides technical benefits and reduces environmental pollution.

Ground granulated blast furnace slag (GGBS) is a byproduct of iron-producing blast furnaces. Geopolymer cement concretes (GPCCs), which utilize all classes and grades of FA and GGBS through proper process technology, have developed as an alternative to FA and GGBS in recent years. Consequently, there is a significant opportunity for lowering these waste materials' stocks. In the most favorable condition of slag availability as a byproduct, the production of rock-based geopolymer cement emits 80% less carbon dioxide than Portland cement. In the worst-case scenario of slag production, the reduction can reach 70%. Therefore, environmental restrictions and emission limits are significant drivers of the demand for ecologically friendly cement solutions, such as geopolymer cement.

Rising Awareness among the Researchers Create New Opportunities for the Geopolymers Market

According to Straits Research, “The global geopolymers market size was valued at USD 7,250 million in 2021. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 57,700 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 29.6% during the forecast period (2022–2030).” Geopolymer materials have enormous potential in the construction industry, and it is anticipated that the formation of geopolymer programs, with the assistance of researchers, will increase public knowledge about the use of this alternative source. In addition, the increasing awareness among researchers regarding recycling waste concrete from the deconstruction of failing infrastructure by binding it with fly ash to produce ground waste concrete-based geopolymer may generate opportunities for such materials.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.8% during the forecast period. It is anticipated that China's demographics will continue to fuel the expansion of residential development. Rising household income levels and rural-to-urban migration are expected to continue driving demand for the residential construction sector in the country. China has been promoting and enduring a continuous urbanization process, with a target rate of 60% by 2020. The need for more living space in urban areas as a result of urbanization and the desire of middle-class urban residents to improve their living conditions may have a significant impact on the housing market, leading to an increase in residential construction, which will have a positive effect on the geopolymers market in the country.

Europe is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30.2% during the forecast period. Germany has the largest market for industrial wastewater treatment in Europe, with around 12,000 discharging enterprises and nearly 3,000 treatment units. Each year, the nation treats more than 920 million cubic meters of industrial effluent before discharging it into the environment. Consequently, the country's extensive water treatment infrastructure is anticipated to assist the geopolymers market over the forecast period.

Key Highlights

By product type, the global geopolymer market includes Cement, Concrete, & Precast Panel, Grout & Binder, and Others. The Cement, Concrete, & Precast Panel segment accounts for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 31.2% during the forecast period.

By application, the global geopolymer market includes Building, Road & Pavement, Runway, Pipe & Concrete Repair, Bridge, Tunnel Lining, Railroad Sleeper, Coating Application, Fireproofing, Nuclear & Other Toxic Waste Immobilization, and Specific Mold Products. The Building segment accounts for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 34.7% during the forecast period.

By fillers, the global geopolymer market includes Fly Ash. The Fly Ash segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.7% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global geopolymer market are Banah UK Ltd, CEMEX SAB de CV, České lupkové závody AS, ClockSpring|NRI, Geopolymer Solutions LLC, IPR, Murray & Roberts, PCI Augsburg GmbH, Rocla Pty Limited, Schlumberger Limited, Wagners, and Zeobond Pty Ltd.

Market News

In June 2022, Schlumberger announced an award to OneSubsea® and its alliance partner, Subsea 7, by Kosmos Energy Gulf of Mexico Operations, LLC, for an engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contract for the Odd Job field in the Gulf of Mexico.

Global Geopolymers Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Cement, Concrete, & Precast Panel

Grout & Binder

Others

By Application

Building

Road & Pavement

Runway

Pipe & Concrete Repair

Bridge

Tunnel Lining

Railroad Sleeper

Coating Application

Fireproofing

Nuclear & Other Toxic Waste Immobilization

Specific Mold Products

By Fillers

Fly Ash

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

