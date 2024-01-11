Tether Hosts Inaugural Vancouver Sampling Event for the BC Cannabis Industry

Canadian cannabis community prepares for its much-anticipated Vancouver event with leading cannabis brands and community organizations

Toronto, Ontario, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tether , Canada’s Budtender community connecting cannabis brands with Budtenders and retail decision-makers, announces its first-ever Vancouver Sampling Event in collaboration with The Entourage Co . This unique event aims to provide an educational and immersive experience for industry professionals and the community at large. Budtenders will have a unique opportunity to explore and sample a curated selection of beloved cannabis products and engage with representatives from leading brands. This inaugural function marks one of Vancouver's first compliant sampling events since educational sampling became legal in the province in September of 2023.

Tether’s Vancouver Sampling Event is set to take place at The Beaumont Studios on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. PT. Known as a go-to venue for cannabis professionals and advocates, this strategic partnership provides an open and supportive environment for the cannabis community. Tickets are open to Budtenders, retailers, consumers, and other cannabis industry professionals including ancillary services.

In an industry that is still working to reduce social stigma and improve consumer education, engaging with Budtenders is a strategic imperative for cannabis brands to help build loyalty and brand recognition. Featured brands of the event include 40 Acre Blends, Choklit Park, Glacial Gold, Green Monké, High Plains, NightNight CBN, Sweet Justice, Weed Me, Wyld and more. For the full list of participating brands and organizations, visit Fannatickets .

“Tether is committed to the continuous success of the cannabis industry, actively contributing to its growth and innovation,” says Marina Gorin, Director of Sales at Weed Me . “With a focus on community building, the Tether team is propelling the industry forward through events like this.”

Powered by Marigold Marketing & PR , Tether serves as a bridge, connecting cannabis brands with a network of over 4,500 Canadian Budtenders through events, content, sampling, community building, and educational initiatives. As the cannabis landscape continues to evolve, Tether recognizes the importance of cultivating an informed and confident Budtender community.

Attendance at Tether's Vancouver Sampling Event is strictly limited to individuals aged 19+. Sampling is reserved exclusively for active Budtenders and retailers. Pre-registration is required to guarantee your spot.

To stay up to date with event details and brand announcements, follow @tetherbuds on Instagram. For more information and ticket purchases for Tether’s Vancouver Sampling Event, please visit Fannatickets .

About Tether

Tether is Canada's Budtender community, connecting cannabis brands with a network of over 4,500 Budtenders from across Canada. By providing Budtenders with the necessary education, connections, and resources to succeed and providing brands with a cost-effective way to connect, promote and educate, Tether paves the way for a stronger community and a brighter future for the industry. To learn more, visit https://tetherbuds.com/ .

