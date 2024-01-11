Nxu Announces Fourth NxuOne™ NEVI Corridor Location

Kramer Junction, Calif. site location under contract within California’s NEVI Corridor 7

MESA, Ariz., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nxu, Inc., (NASDAQ: NXU) (“Nxu”, “the Company”), a domestic technology company creating innovative EV charging and energy storage solutions for the infrastructure we need to power our electrified future, is under contract to purchase a parcel of land in Kramer Junction, Calif. Located in California’s NEVI corridor 7, Kramer Junction marks the fourth NxuOne™ EV Charging Systems location in four weeks, showcasing Nxu’s dedication to bringing fast, reliable, consistent charging to America’s highways.



“We are aggressively pursuing optimal sites within NEVI corridors to ensure we’re fully utilizing the opportunity to bring EV drivers fast, reliable charging experiences as quickly as possible,” said Nxu Founder, Chairman and CEO Mark Hanchett. “Securing these sites is a key step in positioning Nxu as a strong contender for California’s NEVI grants in 2024.”

National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) corridor 7 is one of the six corridor groups included in round 1 of the California Energy Commission’s NEVI Formula Program, which has announced the availability of up to $40,500,000 in grant funds for projects that will strategically deploy high-powered, direct-current fast charger electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

NxuOne™ EV Charging Solutions enable powerful, standard-agnostic charging, giving all EV users exactly the power they need, when they need it. EV drivers can expect a consistent, reliable charging experience with NxuOne™ EV Charging Solutions. Nxu previously announced Quartzsite, Ariz. as its first highway charging location and anticipates breaking ground in 2024. Additional California sites under contract include Tehachapi, North Edwards and Barstow.

Businesses interested in securing their own NxuOne™ EV Charging Solutions, whether to power their own EV fleets or to contribute to the much-needed EV charging infrastructure more and more consumers are demanding every day, can learn more at: https://nxuenergy.com/charging-station-sales

About Nxu, Inc.

Nxu, Inc. is a domestic technology company leveraging its intellectual property and innovations to support e-Mobility and energy storage solutions. Driving the energy future, Nxu is developing an ecosystem of industry-leading grid level energy storage solutions, charging infrastructure and over-air cloud management – encompassed by Nxu’s seamless subscription-based models. For more information, visit www.nxuenergy.com.

