U.S. DoD selects CCC, Thornhill Medical for critical care devices

OTTAWA, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC is pleased to announce that it was awarded a contract by the United States Department of Defense (U.S. DoD) to supply up to $356 million (USD) of anesthesia and life-support system equipment from medical technology innovator, Thornhill Medical, to the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Troop Support, the agency responsible for managing the medical supply chain for all the Armed Forces of the United States.



Based in Toronto, Ontario, Thornhill Medical is a global innovator focused on respiratory and oxygen-related science and technology. Marking its 20th year in 2024, Thornhill Medical is transforming the delivery of critical care and patient transport in austere and unpredictable combat casualty care, humanitarian and emergency environments. Its medical technologies are in over 19 countries and its R&D capabilities continue to grow with over 40 patents awarded and pending. Thornhill Medical’s US customers include the U.S. Marines Corps (USMC) and the U.S. Navy, among others.

Thornhill Medical’s first generation of MOVES® technology was developed specifically for the needs of the USMC. Since that time, the transformative technology has been advanced. MOVES® SLC™ is the only micro-integrated life support system that combines an oxygen (O2) concentrator, a unique O2-conserving ventilator, suction, and complete vital signs monitoring in a single compact, rugged, portable, battery-operated system, which operates without O2 cylinders. Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Health have deployed MOVES® SLC™ during the full-scale war in Ukraine and the U.S. Navy recently deployed the life support system as part of its first En-Route Care System (ERCS) medical expeditionary capability aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKECSG).

In addition to offering its MOVES® SLC™ life support system, Thornhill Medical will provide DLA Troop Support with MADM™, an inline gas anesthesia vaporizer that can be hand-carried to safely and accurately deliver gas anesthesia in challenging environments. When MADM™ is paired with the circle-circuit ventilator and oxygen generator embedded in MOVES® SLC™, it can reuse gas anesthesia, providing an elegant means to decrease anesthesia consumption, decreasing resupply reliance. In 2017, CCC and Thornhill Medical first partnered to deliver a 5-year, $14 million (USD) contract with the U.S. Marines for the MADM™ Field Anesthetic System (FAS).

CCC is the designated contracting authority for purchases by the U.S. DoD from Canada worth USD $250,000 or more. Through its U.S. DoD Prime Contractor service, CCC partners with Canadian businesses like Thornhill Medical to supply the U.S. DoD with made in Canada solutions. To learn more, contact the CCC team.

“CCC takes pride in bringing Thornhill Medical’s life-saving solutions to U.S. DoD buyers, and support the company’s growing success.” – Diane Montambault, VP of Operations, CCC.

“We are pleased to contract with CCC to supply the U.S. DoD with our combat critical care technologies. Now, more than ever, there is an imperative for solutions to modernize medical capabilities for the future battle environment. We understand this need and can deliver technologies today, that are smaller, lighter, intuitive, more durable, and easy to maintain, that bring critical care and forward surgical capabilities as close to the front line as possible.” – Lesley Gouldie, President and CEO, Thornhill Medical.

CCC is Canada’s government to government contracting agency. We help build successful commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and governments around the world through our government to government contracting approach. We are also the Government of Canada’s designated contracting authority for U.S. DoD requirements from Canada. To learn more about how we have facilitated billions in trade between Canadian businesses and governments around the world, visit ccc.ca.

Marking 20 years in 2024 as a global innovator in respiratory and oxygen-related scientific research and advanced technologies, Thornhill Medical is transforming the delivery of critical care and patient transport in austere and unpredictable combat casualty care, humanitarian and emergency environments. Its flagship micro-integrated life support system with built-in oxygen supply, MOVES® SLC™, and its companion anesthesia solution, MADM™, are solving critical care capabilities gaps to save lives. The team collaborates each day with customers, innovation leaders, industry, hospital, and military partners in more than 19 countries and in 65+ research institutes, while pushing the boundaries of what’s technologically possible in interoperability, remote or autonomous delivery and the use of AI, and developing solutions that can transform vascular diagnostics through arterial blood gas control. Drawing on two decades of pioneering scientific and engineering innovations that address the needs of health systems and providers, Thornhill Medical is unlocking tomorrow’s medical technology solutions, today.