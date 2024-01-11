Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,356 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,997 in the last 365 days.

SP Zubiri on the Appointment of DOF Sec. Ralph Recto

PHILIPPINES, January 11 - Press Release
January 11, 2024

SP Zubiri on the Appointment of DOF Sec. Ralph Recto

I wholeheartedly welcome the appointment of our dear friend, Senator Ralph Recto, as our new Finance Secretary.

In the Senate, we always regarded him as the resident numbers genius. This was not just for his mathematical ability, but more importantly for his ability to immediately see the big picture implications of these numbers.

More than most, he understands how to bridge the gap between the abstractions of mathematics and the very concrete realities that we face as a nation. So I have no doubt that he will be a good Finance Secretary, who will continue to push the country along on the road to greater economic prosperity.

Congratulations, Secretary Ralph!

You just read:

SP Zubiri on the Appointment of DOF Sec. Ralph Recto

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more