Vietnam Solar Panel Market Expected to Rise at 8.20% CAGR during 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The Vietnam solar panel market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.20% during 2024-2032.

UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐧𝐚𝐦 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧, 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐜𝐫𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧, 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐜𝐫𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧, 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐦, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞 (𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥, 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥, 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐", The Vietnam solar panel market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.20% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐧𝐚𝐦 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐬:

The escalating demand for solar panels due to rising environmental and climate concerns among individuals is propelling the growth of the market in Vietnam. In addition, people are becoming aware about the detrimental effects of fossil fuel combustion on air quality. Moreover, the growing preference for cleaner energy alternatives like solar power is offering a positive market outlook. Furthermore, solar panels offer an eco-friendly energy solution, producing electricity without emitting greenhouse gases (GHG) or other pollutants. This aligns with the commitment of the country to maintaining environmental sustainability.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲:

The increasing demand for electricity in several industries is contributing to the growth of the market in Vietnam. Apart from this, solar panels offer a sustainable solution to meet the growing energy requirements. Moreover, solar panels can generate electricity without depleting finite fossil fuel resources and align with the long-term energy security goals of the country. In addition, solar power complements the energy mix by providing electricity during daylight hours and reducing the reliance on traditional power sources. This reliability is making solar panels a favored choice for commercial establishments and industries seeking consistent and cost-effective energy supply.

𝐅𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬:

Governing agencies in Vietnam are encouraging the adoption of solar panels by providing feed-in tariffs (FiTs), which is impelling the market growth. Moreover, these FiTs guarantee a fixed price for solar energy generated over a specific period, making solar panel investments financially attractive for both individuals and companies. In line with this, governing authorities are offering tax incentives and exemptions for solar power projects, further lowering the barrier to entry for key players. Additionally, the rising focus on renewable energy to minimize carbon footprint is supporting the market growth in Vietnam.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐧𝐚𝐦 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

CRC Solar Cell Joint Stock Company

Green Wing Solar Technology Co. Ltd.

JinkoSolar Holdings Company

SolarBK Group

𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐧𝐚𝐦 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Crystal Silicon

Monocrystalline Silicon

Polycrystalline Silicon

Thin Film

Others

On the basis of the type, the market has been divided into crystal silicon, monocrystalline silicon, polycrystalline silicon, thin film, and others.

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Based on the end use, the market has been classified into commercial, residential, and industrial.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

Northern Vietnam

Central Vietnam

Southern Vietnam

Region-wise, the Vietnam solar panel market is segmented into Northern Vietnam, Central Vietnam, and Southern Vietnam.

𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐧𝐚𝐦 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

Technological advancements in solar panel design and manufacturing benefit in providing increased efficiency and durability. In addition, these improvements not only enhance the performance of solar panels but also make them more cost-effective and appealing to a wider range of individuals in Vietnam.

Solar panels play a crucial role in providing electricity to rural and remote areas of Vietnam where grid access is limited. In line with this, this assists in improving the quality of life for residents in the country.

