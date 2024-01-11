GWSO - AQST USA Opens New Madison Facility to Accelerate TrinityPower Nexus© - TPN Development

Madison, MS , Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AQST USA, LLC, a division of GWSO Inc. (Ticker Symbol: GWSO), is excited to announce a significant development in our commitment to advancing the TrinityPower Nexus© (TPN) project. We are pleased to unveil our new 3,000-square-foot facility, strategically located in Madison, Mississippi, dedicated exclusively to the TRL6 prototype development of TPN. This facility will play a pivotal role in driving forward the groundbreaking TrinityPower Nexus© (TPN) prototyping and testing program alongside our existing AQST facility at the NASA Stennis Space Center.

In collaboration with the University of Southern Mississippi's Roger F. Wicker Center for Ocean Enterprise and Institute for Advanced Analytics & Security, we are forging ahead to bring TPN to life. Once operational, the TrinityPower Nexus© (TPN) aims to revolutionize naval vessels' power generation, storage, and propulsion systems, promising enhanced capabilities and efficiency.

Raymond Caldas, President of AQST USA, expressed his enthusiasm about this development: "With its larger capacity and new dedicated amenities, the Madison facility provides the ideal environment for our engineers to accelerate TPN's progress. We are confident that we will complete prototyping and conduct comprehensive testing by early March 2024."

“I could not be more pleased with the progress that we have made towards developing this revolutionary technology. Our company will change the world, and it’s only possible with the team that we have surrounding us,” said Michael Pollastro, CEO of Global Warming Solutions. " I am very confident that all of our hard work will convert to some great revenues shortly."

The upcoming testing phase is crucial to validate TPN's functionality for potential integration with naval platforms. Successful trials will showcase its ability to enhance power propulsion, availability, redundancy, and efficiency on seafaring vessels.

This facility's inauguration, coupled with our recent securing of funding, underscores our commitment to meeting aggressive development timelines. AQST USA is well-equipped with the infrastructure and resources required to achieve our mission. We are dedicated to keeping our valued investors and partners updated as we reach key milestones in our journey toward delivering next-generation clean portable hydrogen on demand and power systems for the US Navy.

We appreciate your continued support and look forward to sharing further progress updates on this exciting venture. Thank you for your trust in AQST USA, a GWSO Inc. division.

Michael Pollastro

Chief Executive Officer

Global Warming Solutions Inc.

mpollastro@gwsogroup.com

About Global Warming Solutions Inc.

Global Warming Solutions Inc. (GWSO) is a worldwide developer of technologies that help mitigate climate change and its effects on the planet. The company’s mission is to develop and bring innovative market technologies that address the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change. For more information on the company and its technologies, please visit www.gwso.com.