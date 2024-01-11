TELUS Health and Clinia join forces to transform health navigation and personalize care

TELUS Ventures invests in Clinia to accelerate growth leading CAD $10M Series A financing round



Partnership to revolutionize healthcare experience through AI-driven solutions, enhancing interconnectivity and cost sustainability for payors and providers

MONTREAL, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS Health, a global leader in health technology, and Clinia, a leading provider of health-grade search technologies have announced an exclusive strategic partnership to revolutionize health navigation and deliver personalized care throughout individuals' health journeys. By harnessing Clinia's AI-powered technology stack, TELUS Health aims to streamline provider registry networks management, facilitate seamless interconnectivity and drive improved cost sustainability for payors and providers, eliminating the problems associated with traditional provider registry networks.

“The overwhelming amount of health information available online can be incredibly time consuming to navigate for both payors and individuals here in Canada, and globally," said Martin Bélanger, Managing Director, Payor and Provider Solutions, TELUS Health. "We are investing in advanced technology to provide a more direct and personalized service that will empower individuals through better access to care and more highly customized recommendations based on their personal health needs. This innovative approach will also enable our pay-vider stakeholders to deploy efficient solutions at scale, ensuring widespread benefits for all.”

With the combined TELUS Health and Clinia infrastructure, time and effort spent on administrative tasks and manual data entry is optimized through turnkey solutions for their provider registry, allowing more effective allocation of resources. This solution eliminates the problems associated with traditional provider registry networks, which are expensive to maintain yet don’t give connected and complete information. Now, payors can leverage a complete single solution to power their own trusted experiences, including referrals and resource management for care teams, and give members direct access to vetted care providers that are personalized to the benefits plan of an employer or individual.

"By leveraging Clinia’s Health-grade Search stack to supercharge Canada’s leading provider network, adjudication and pharmacy solutions, TELUS Health’s offerings will now be even further ahead," said Simon Bédard, CEO and Co-founder, Clinia. “TELUS Health already owns key services and solutions that are essential to building a unified and seamless health journey. Our technology will support them to create connected provider ecosystems that enable payors worldwide to enhance their services, all while empowering more impactful healthcare journeys for individuals and communities.”

TELUS Ventures, the strategic investment arm of TELUS Corporation and one of Canada’s most active and longest-standing corporate venture capital (CVC) funds, is leading a $10M Series A financing round for Clinia with participation from existing investors including AQC Capital, Anges Québec, Groupe Benoit, Kastello and Formentera Capital. This capital demonstrates the power of Canadian innovation and will accelerate growth connecting the company into TELUS’ ecosystem to foster further innovation benefiting customers globally.

“In addition to the benefits for pay-viders, we are also excited to leverage this partnership to realize untapped opportunities and value creation for both our Electronic Medical Records and Pharmacy Solutions customers driving even further optimization within the ecosystem,” added Bélanger.

About Clinia

Clinia helps health organizations to deploy Health-grade Search across their ecosystems, so their users can access the right health response at the right time. Each year, millions of health journeys are powered by Clinia Search infrastructure - enabling organizations to supercharge the impact of their data, empowering care teams to deliver efficient and timely care, and supporting patients to live healthier lives. Clinia is proudly headquartered in Montréal, Canada, with team members across North America, South America, and Europe.

About TELUS Health

TELUS Health is a global healthcare leader providing comprehensive primary and preventive care services and solutions to improve physical, mental and financial wellbeing for employees and families worldwide. With our advanced technology and dedicated team members, including more than 100,000 compassionate health professionals, we are covering more than 69 million lives in 160 countries. We are on a mission to become the most trusted wellbeing company in the world by building the healthiest communities and workplaces on the planet through simplifying access to care and improving the flow of information between care providers, insurers, employers and individuals. For more information please visit: www.telushealth.com .

