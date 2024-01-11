AIBOT Appoints Industry Leader Sean Cassidy as Head of Regulatory and Government Affairs

With Former Roles at Amazon Prime Air and the Air Line Pilots Association, Cassidy Brings a Wealth of Experience in Aviation and Regulatory Affairs to Propel AIBOT's aiEVTOL Innovations



Appointment Follows AIBOT's $15 Million CalCompetes Grant Win, Signaling a New Era of Growth and Achievement Towards Grant Milestones

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIBOT, a trailblazer in the development of crewed and uncrewed Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft solutions for advanced air mobility, today announced the appointment of Sean Cassidy as its Head of Regulatory and Government Affairs. This key appointment follows AIBOT receiving a $15 million CalCompetes grant in November 2023, underscoring the company's commitment to revolutionizing air mobility with high-performance, carbon-free, internet-connected autonomous systems.

Cassidy, a respected veteran of traditional and innovative aviation sectors, brings to AIBOT a deep understanding of the complexities of transitioning to autonomous aviation technology. With a career spanning nearly four decades, including pivotal roles at Amazon Prime Air, as a former military and commercial pilot, and as a former national safety coordinator for the Air Line Pilots Association, Cassidy's expertise lies at the intersection of aviation safety, regulatory compliance, and technological innovation.

Reflecting on his new role, Cassidy said, “When I embarked on my aviation career nearly four decades ago, the notion of using highly automated uncrewed systems to transport goods and people from point A to B was the stuff of science fiction. I could not be more excited to join the AIBOT team as we turn those daydreams into reality.”

Cassidy's role at AIBOT is pivotal in achieving the company's milestones for growth and grant commitments. His leadership in the evolution of automated, uncrewed systems positions AIBOT as a leader in the drive towards safer, more user-oriented, and efficient automated aviation, mirroring the transformative journey of industries like electric vehicles.

Jerry Wang, Executive Chairman of AIBOT, expressed his enthusiasm for Cassidy's decision to join the team: “Sean's appointment marks a significant stride in our journey towards transforming air mobility. His remarkable background and vision are perfectly aligned with our mission. We are confident that his leadership will be invaluable as we continue to make significant strides in the eVTOL industry and positively impact California’s economy.”

The $15 million CalCompetes grant recognizes AIBOT's potential to be a game-changer in the eVTOL sector. This funding will bolster AIBOT's efforts in R&D, flight testing, and manufacturing, propelling the company towards the commercialization of its innovative aiEVTOL systems. Cassidy's appointment will be instrumental in navigating the regulatory pathways essential for bringing these revolutionary products to market.

Under Cassidy's guidance, AIBOT aims to optimize safety as a foundational element before advancing efficiency and scalability in aviation. His vision aligns perfectly with AIBOT's commitment to revolutionizing the industry through autonomous aviation technology, ultimately leading to AI-enabled systems. Cassidy’s expertise and forward-thinking approach will be instrumental in leading AIBOT through its next phase of growth, as the company continues to build a future where the freedom of flight is an accessible reality for all.

About AIBOT

AIBOT is a California-based company with the vision to disrupt the next generation of mobility, transforming the aviation industry to usher in the AI, electric, and (direct to consumer) 2C era, making the freedom of flight an accessible reality anytime, anywhere for every household. AIBOT's mission is to create an AI-defined, software-driven, ultra-high tech, hyper-performing, electric, internet-connected, and autonomous aiEVTOL aircraft and ecosystem.

Contacts

Investors: ir@aibot.ai

Media: media@aibot.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b147c63-b034-4149-9cba-de4df954adb4