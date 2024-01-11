Geospatial Analytics Market Set to Surpass USD 186.43 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Location Intelligence Revolution
Geospatial Analytics Market size was valued at USD 71.89 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 186.43 billion by 2030
The Geospatial Analytics Market size was valued at USD 71.89 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 186.43 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 12.65 % over the forecast period of 2023-2030. Harnessing Location Intelligence Revolutionizes Geospatial Analytics Market Growth
— SNS Insider
The SNS Insider report indicates that the Geospatial Analytics Market size was valued at USD 71.89 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 186.43 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.65% from 2023 to 2030.
Geospatial analytics is a transformative field that collects, manipulates, and visualizes data from geographic information systems (GIS), including GPS and satellite imagery. This technology integrates geographic coordinates and identifiers like street addresses and zip codes to create models and visualizations for precise trend forecasting and modelling. Analysts discern relevant information from geographically sorted data, providing precise trend analysis and predictive insights. It enhances traditional data types by adding timing and location, employing satellite imagery, GPS, geotagging, and mapping to generate invaluable data for strategic decision-making across industries.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:
• Google LLC
• Microsoft Corporation
• CARTO
• Alteryx
• Bentley Systems Incorporated
• Descartes Labs Inc.
• Tomtom
• Esri
• Pitney Bowes
• Fugro
• General Electric Co.
• MDA Corporation
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :
Growing demand for location intelligence is a pivotal factor driving geospatial analytics. Organizations across sectors recognize the value spatial insights bring, integrating geospatial data with business data to understand spatial relationships, patterns, and trends. Technological advancements in cloud computing, big data analytics, and AI have further accelerated demand, making geospatial data more accessible. The integration and analysis of diverse geospatial datasets empower organizations to derive crucial insights, enabling data-driven decisions and innovation.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :
Solutions dominate the market due to their advanced capabilities for spatial data analysis and decision-making. They find applications in various domains such as urban planning, transportation, and environmental management.
Cloud deployment holds the largest market size, leveraging cloud computing for scalable processing, storage, and analysis of spatial data.
Disaster management leads the application segment due to real-time monitoring and rapid response capabilities, while natural resource exploration is expected to grow rapidly due to increasing demand for critical resources.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭
• Solution
• Services
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞
• Large Enterprises
• Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (Smes)
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭
• Cloud
• On-Premises
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Disaster Management and Risk Reduction
• Public Safety and Medicine Delivery
• Surveying
• Climate Change Adaptation
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:
• Defense and Internal Security
• Retail & Logistics
• Government
• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
• Energy & Utilities
• Agriculture
• Infrastructure & Urban Development
• Healthcare & Life Sciences
• Others
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:
The North American region's dominance stems from increased investments in satellite systems and expanded drone technology usage for industrial applications. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow significantly due to rapid urbanization and infrastructural advancements driven by countries like India, China, and Indonesia.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬:
• The geospatial analytics market is set to exceed USD 186.43 billion by 2030, driven by the fusion of location intelligence and technological advancements.
• Location-based data integration empowers organizations across industries to make data-driven decisions, fostering innovation and efficiency.
• North America leads in geospatial market growth, while the Asia-Pacific region demonstrates the highest CAGR due to urbanization and infrastructural advancements.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:
• In 2023, Capella Space launched its Analytics Partner Program to meet the rising demand for SAR technology-based geospatial goods and solutions.
• In 2023, Esri introduced ArcGIS Reality to facilitate smarter digital twins using imagery from various sources.
• Astraea unveiled a scalable access service for top-tier commercial satellite imagery.
• Satellogic Inc. partnered with UP42, offering direct access to satellite tasking capabilities through the UP42 platform.
