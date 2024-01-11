E-Commerce Packaging Market Surges Towards USD 210.94 Billion by 2030 Driven by Digital Transformation
"E-Commerce Packaging Market size was USD 64.78 billion in 2022 and is expected to Reach USD 210.94 billion by 2030"
Strict Regulations against the use of plastic packaging The e-commerce sector is seeing an increase in demand for Sustainable Plastic Packaging.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Research conducted by SNS Insider highlights the exponential growth expected in the E-Commerce Packaging Market. Factors such as rising internet penetration, economic expansion, and increased online spending are significant contributors to this surge.
𝐄-𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟔𝟒.𝟕𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐𝟏𝟎.𝟗𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟓.𝟗 % 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄-𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Alpha Packaging
• Amcor Plc
• Transcontinental Inc
• WINPAK Ltd
• ALPLA
• CCL Industries
• Mondi
• Coveris
• Constantia Flexibles
• Berry Global Group Inc
Valued at USD 64.78 Billion in 2022, the E-Commerce Packaging Market is poised for substantial growth, propelled by the global shift towards online shopping. The increasing dependence of consumers on e-commerce platforms, particularly in the U.S., and the rising demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions contribute to this upward trajectory.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞:
The E-Commerce Packaging industry is witnessing unprecedented growth, primarily fueled by the thriving e-commerce landscape, especially in the United States. The robust growth is attributed to the high consumer spending power in the U.S. and the pervasive reliance on smartphones and the internet for shopping. Corrugated boxes emerge as a dominant force within the product segment, contributing significantly to total revenue with an impressive share of over 35% in 2021. This dominance is propelled by the increasing demand for sustainable and robust packaging solutions in the realm of online deliveries, reflecting a consumer preference for eco-friendly packaging materials. As e-commerce continues to reshape retail dynamics, the demand for such packaging solutions is poised to further escalate.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
The E-Commerce Packaging Market is experiencing a notable upswing, particularly in the demand for Sustainable Plastic Packaging. This surge is propelled by the inherent advantages of plastic, including its widespread accessibility, cost-effectiveness, and lightweight properties. Notably, the industry's strong reliance on plastic-based packaging is underscored by its prevalence in the delivery of grocery items, especially with the increasing trend of doorstep delivery. The convenience and durability offered by sustainable plastic packaging align with the evolving consumer preferences for eco-friendly solutions in the e-commerce sector. As sustainability becomes a focal point, this rising demand opens up novel opportunities for the market, encouraging further innovation and the adoption of environmentally conscious practices in packaging solutions for the e-commerce landscape.
𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐊𝐄𝐓 𝐒𝐄𝐆𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐒
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐚𝐰 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥
• Plastic
• Paper & Paperboards
• Wood
• Corrugated Board
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Corrugated Box
• Tapes
• Mailers
• Poly Bags
• Protective Packaging
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Personal Care
• Pharmaceutical
• Household
• Electronics & Electrical
• Food & Beverages
• Others
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
Plastic dominates the market in terms of raw materials, offering accessibility and cost-effectiveness. Corrugated boxes lead the product type segment, constituting over 35% of revenue in 2021, driven by their sustainability and strength. In terms of application, the E-Commerce Packaging Market is diversified, with the food and beverages sector witnessing increased demand, while the Asia Pacific region emerges as a dominant force in the market.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:
Asia Pacific takes the lead in the E-Commerce Packaging Market with a revenue share exceeding 48.2% in 2022. The region's rapid growth is attributed to increasing mobile internet usage, evolving lifestyles, and a culture focused on urban living. The adoption of advanced technologies like blockchain, AIML, IoT, and 5G wireless systems further reshapes the online business landscape, contributing to increased demand for packaging materials.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐄-𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:
• The E-Commerce Packaging Market is anticipated to exceed USD 210.94 Billion by 2030.
• Corrugated boxes dominate the product segment, driven by sustainability and strength.
• Asia Pacific leads the market with a revenue share of over 48.2%, fueled by digital transformation and technological advancements.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:
• Boox, a sustainable online commerce platform, partners with Canada's Package Free Returns Network ReturnBear to expand services in the Canadian market.
• Dow and Procter & Gamble China collaborate to develop a monoethylene air capsule for e-commerce packaging, reducing material usage by over 40% compared to traditional cardboard boxes.
𝐓𝐀𝐁𝐋𝐄 𝐎𝐅 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐍𝐓
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
4. Impact Analysis
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 forces model
7. PEST Analysis
8. E-commerce Packaging Market Segmentation, By Raw Material
9. E-commerce Packaging Market Segmentation, By Product Type
10.E-commerce Packaging Market Segmentation, By Application
11. Regional Analysis
12. Company Profile
13. Competitive Landscape
14. USE Cases and Best Practices
15. Conclusion
