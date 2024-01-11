Cybersecurity Market to Hit USD 431.36 Bn by 2030 | Evolving Cyber Threat Landscape Drive Rapid Growth
Cybersecurity Market's exponential growth is fueled by escalating cyber threats, increased digital reliance and a proactive response to sophisticated attacks.
Increased digitalization, IoT proliferation, global connectivity, heightened awareness and stringent regulations drive demand for the Cybersecurity Market, fueling its robust growth”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based on SNS Insider’s research, the burgeoning 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is driven by a confluence of factors, including the escalating cyber threat landscape, regulatory imperatives, the digital transformation wave, evolving attack methodologies, remote work dynamics, heightened awareness, and collaborative endeavors within the industry.
— SNS Insider Research
The cybersecurity market, as per the SNS Insider report, achieved a valuation of USD 227.93 billion in 2022 and is projected to attain USD 431.36 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1242
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
➤ IBM
➤ Cisco
➤ Check Point
➤ FireEye
➤ Trend Micro
➤ Norton LifeLock
➤ Rapid7
➤ Micro Focus
➤ Microsoft
➤ Amazon Web Services
➤ Oracle
➤ Fortinet
➤ Palo Alto Networks
➤ Accenture
➤ McAfee
➤ Others
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞
Cybersecurity is a multifaceted domain encompassing strategies, technologies, and practices designed to safeguard digital systems, networks, and sensitive data from unauthorized access, attacks, and damage. In an era dominated by digitalization, the importance of cybersecurity cannot be overstated. Its primary objective is to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information, thereby protecting individuals, organizations, and nations from cyber threats. The cybersecurity landscape continually evolves in response to emerging risks, encompassing areas such as network security, endpoint protection, encryption, and incident response.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
The cybersecurity market experiences robust growth fueled by several key drivers. The increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber threats, coupled with the rising adoption of digital technologies, drive the demand for advanced cybersecurity solutions. Heightened awareness of data privacy issues, stringent regulatory requirements, and the integration of artificial intelligence into security frameworks contribute to market expansion. Additionally, the growing reliance on cloud-based services and the Internet of Things (IoT) further propel the demand for innovative cybersecurity solutions. The regulatory landscape also plays a pivotal role in driving the cybersecurity market forward. Governments and regulatory bodies across the globe are implementing stringent data protection laws and compliance requirements, compelling organizations to prioritize cybersecurity measures. This heightened focus on regulatory compliance acts as a catalyst for the adoption of advanced cybersecurity solutions, fostering a favorable environment for market growth.
𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞: The ever-evolving and sophisticated nature of cyber threats, including ransomware attacks and data breaches, continues to drive demand for robust cybersecurity solutions to safeguard sensitive information and digital assets.
• 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: The ongoing global digital transformation across industries, marked by cloud adoption, IoT proliferation, and remote work trends, fuels the demand for comprehensive cybersecurity measures to protect interconnected ecosystems and ensure the resilience of digital infrastructures.
• 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞: Stricter data protection regulations and compliance requirements compel organizations to invest in cybersecurity solutions to avoid legal consequences and reputational damage, creating a continuous need for innovative tools that ensure data privacy and regulatory adherence.
• 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫-𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐬: The escalating complexity and sophistication of cyber-attacks, including AI-driven threats and zero-day vulnerabilities, drive organizations to continually upgrade their cybersecurity defenses, fostering a dynamic market for advanced threat detection and prevention solutions.
• 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐨𝐓 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬: The proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices in both consumer and industrial sectors amplifies the attack surface, necessitating cybersecurity solutions that can secure the diverse and interconnected network of devices, ensuring the integrity and confidentiality of data transmitted.
• 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞: The increasing interconnectivity of global networks intensifies the potential impact of cyber threats, pushing organizations to invest in cybersecurity measures that can address not only local but also international cyber risks, fostering a collaborative and globally integrated cybersecurity market.
• 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬: Growing awareness among individuals and organizations about the importance of cybersecurity, coupled with educational initiatives, drives the adoption of proactive cybersecurity measures, creating a market demand for solutions that prioritize prevention, detection, and response to cyber threats.
𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
The ongoing recession has a dual impact on the cybersecurity market. On the negative side, budget constraints may lead some organizations to reduce spending on cybersecurity initiatives, potentially compromising their resilience against cyber threats. Conversely, the recession underscores the importance of cybersecurity as threat actors may exploit economic vulnerabilities. Consequently, industries witnessing increased remote work and digital transactions during the recession are compelled to invest in robust cybersecurity measures to safeguard sensitive data and ensure business continuity.
𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐫
The Russia-Ukraine war introduces complex dynamics to the cybersecurity market. Geopolitical tensions may escalate cyber threats and state-sponsored attacks, necessitating heightened cybersecurity measures. Critical infrastructure sectors, particularly those in the proximity of the conflict, face increased risks. However, the conflict may also drive collaboration among nations to bolster global cybersecurity efforts, emphasizing the need for international cooperation in the face of shared cyber threats.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭
North America region remains a cybersecurity market with a high adoption rate of advanced security technologies. Stringent regulatory frameworks and increasing cyber threats drive the demand for sophisticated cybersecurity solutions. Geopolitical concerns and the interconnected nature of European economies contribute to a focus on cybersecurity. The region witnesses substantial investments in cybersecurity infrastructure and research. Rapid digital transformation and a surge in cyber threats drive the demand for cybersecurity solutions. Governments in the region are increasingly emphasizing cybersecurity initiatives to protect critical infrastructure.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲
• The telecom sector dominates the market due to its critical role in managing vast networks and sensitive customer data. The increasing prevalence of 5G technology amplifies the need for robust cybersecurity measures to protect against evolving cyber threats targeting telecommunications infrastructure.
• Large enterprises emerge as key players in the cybersecurity market, recognizing the potential financial and reputation losses associated with cyber attacks. These organizations invest significantly in comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to fortify their networks, safeguard intellectual property, and ensure the secure flow of sensitive information.
𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1242
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• In a strategic move to fortify the cybersecurity landscape in India, Kaspersky, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, has joined forces with the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. This collaboration aims to foster the development of local cybersecurity talent, addressing the growing needs for skilled professionals in the field.
• Accenture, a global professional services company, has strengthened its position in the cybersecurity domain with the acquisition of Innotec Security, a leading cybersecurity firm based in Spain. The acquisition of Innotec Security brings together the strengths of two industry leaders, combining Accenture's global reach and extensive resources with Innotec Security's specialized expertise in cybersecurity.
𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐
➤ USD 227.93 Bn
• 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎
➤ USD 431.36 Bn
• 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎
➤ 8.3%
• 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
➤ On the basis of Components
➤ On the basis of Software
➤ On the basis of Security Type
➤ On the basis of Deployment Type
➤ On the basis of Organization Size
➤ On the basis of Verticals
• 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬
➤ Rising Cyber Threat Landscape
➤ Increased Digital Transformation
➤ Stringent Regulatory Compliance
➤ Growing Sophistication of Cyber-Attacks
➤ Expansion of IoT Devices
➤ Global Connectivity and Interdependence
➤ Awareness and Education Initiatives
𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 - 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭
𝟏. 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
𝟐. 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
𝟑. 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
3.1. Drivers
3.2. Restraints
3.3. Opportunities
3.4. Challenges
𝟒. 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
4.1. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.2. Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
4.3. Impact of Ongoing Recession on Major Economies
𝟓. 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟔. 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫’𝐬 𝟓 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥
𝟕. 𝐏𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟖. 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭
8.1. Hardware
8.2. Software
8.3. Services
𝟗. 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐛𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞
9.1. APT
9.2. Threat Intelligence Platform
9.3. SIEM
9.4. Security and Vulnerability Management
9.5. Network Access Control
9.6. Antivirus/Antimalware
9.7. Firewall
9.8. Secure Web Gateway
9.9. SOAR
9.10. IAM
9.11. Encryption
9.12. Disaster Recovery
9.13. IDS/IPS
9.14. Risk and Compliance Management
9.15. Others
𝟏𝟎. 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐛𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞
10.1. Network security
10.2. Endpoint security
10.3. Application security
10.4. Cloud security
10.5. Others
𝟏𝟏. 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐛𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞
11.1. Cloud
11.2. On-Premises
𝟏𝟐. 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐛𝐲 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞
12.1. Large Enterprise
12.2. SMEs
𝟏𝟑. 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐛𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬
13.1. Aerospace and Defense
13.2. Government
13.3. BFSI
13.4. IT
13.5. Healthcare
13.6. Retail
13.7. Manufacturing
13.8. Energy and Utilities
13.9. Telecommunications
13.10. Media and Entertainment
13.11. Others
𝟏𝟒. 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
14.1. Introduction
14.2. North America
14.3. Europe
14.4. Asia-Pacific
14.5. The Middle East & Africa
14.6. Latin America
𝟏𝟓. 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Competitive Benchmarking
16.2. Market Share Analysis
16.3. Recent Developments
𝟏𝟕. 𝐔𝐒𝐄 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬
𝟏𝟖. 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider | Strategy and Stats
+1 415-230-0044
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube