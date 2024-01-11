Cyber Insurance Market Size to Surpass US$ 58.9 Billion by 2032 | With a 18.8% CAGR

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global cyber insurance market size reached US$ 11.9 Billion in 2023.

UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 (𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬), 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐝, 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝-𝐚𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐞), 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 (𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐬, 𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐬), 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 (𝐁𝐅𝐒𝐈, 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐈𝐓 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦, 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐". The global cyber insurance market size reached US$ 11.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 58.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:

The rapid escalation of cyber threats is propelling the growth of the market. With the proliferation of sophisticated cyber-attacks, including ransomware, data breaches, and phishing schemes, businesses are facing risks to their sensitive information and operations. The rise in frequency and severity of cyber incidents is compelling organizations to seek financial protection through cyber insurance policies. This trend is particularly pronounced as businesses recognize the potential financial and reputational consequences of a cyber-attack, making cyber insurance an essential component of their risk management strategy.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

Evolving regulatory landscapes worldwide are supporting the market growth. Governments and industry regulators are increasingly mandating stringent data protection and cybersecurity measures. Organizations failing to comply with these regulations face severe penalties. In response, businesses are turning to cyber insurance to mitigate the financial fallout from regulatory fines and legal actions resulting from non-compliance. The complex and ever-changing nature of these regulations acts as a catalyst, encouraging businesses to adopt comprehensive cyber insurance coverage to navigate the intricate web of compliance requirements.

𝐇𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The growing awareness of cyber threats and their potential impact on businesses is fostering a greater understanding of the need for cyber insurance. High-profile cyber incidents, media coverage, and educational initiatives are elevating cybersecurity awareness among executives and decision-makers. As organizations become more cognizant of the evolving cyber landscape, they are proactively seeking insurance coverage to safeguard against potential financial losses. This increased awareness extends beyond large enterprises to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), further expanding the customer base for cyber insurance providers.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Allianz Group

American International Group Inc.

AON Plc

AXA XL

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Chubb Limited (ACE Limited)

Lockton Companies Inc.

Munich ReGroup or Munich Reinsurance Company

Lloyd's of London

Zurich Insurance Company Limited

𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭:

Solution

Services

Solution represents the largest segment as it helps cover the financial losses associated with a cyber incident.

𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Packaged

Stand-alone

Stand-alone exhibits a clear dominance in the market due to their effectiveness and affordability.

𝐁𝐲 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Large enterprises hold the biggest market share as they have funds allocated for availing effective cyber insurance solutions and services.

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

BFSI

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Retail

Others

BFSI accounts for the majority of the market share due to their reliance on cyber insurance to safeguard resources and information from cyber-attacks.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the cyber insurance market is attributed to the rising occurrence of cybersecurity breaches and substantial investment in research and development (R&D), leading to advanced technological developments in this field.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The ongoing digital transformation across industries, coupled with the proliferation of interconnected devices and systems, is significantly expanding the attack surface for cyber threats. As businesses embrace technologies, such as cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), and interconnected networks, they become more vulnerable to cyber-attacks. This increased digital complexity underscores the importance of cyber insurance as a risk mitigation strategy. Organizations are recognizing the need to protect their traditional information technology (IT) infrastructure and also the new digital ecosystems they operate in, making cyber insurance an integral part of their overall risk management framework.

