Grant opportunity for civil society organisations in Georgia

The EU Delegation in Georgia announces a call for proposals for civil society organisations to support them in strengthening and promoting good governance, democratic values and human rights in Georgia.

The specific objectives of this call for proposals are:

Lot 1: to foster pluralism and inclusiveness in Georgian society and to strengthen the role, leadership and capacities of minorities and vulnerable groups in view of their effective participation in social dialogue, political processes and sustainable development. Maximum grant amount €842,500.

Lot 2: to foster rights-based mental healthcare policy implementation. Maximum grant amount €1,500,000.

Lot 3: to support waste prevention, waste management and encourage circular economy practices. Maximum grant amount €1,500,000.

Lot 4: to counter disinformation and foreign interference and manipulation (FIMI). Maximum grant amount €1,200,000.

The application must be submitted by the lead applicant and at least one co-applicant. The lead applicant must be a legal person, non-profit-making or a civil society organisation, established in a Member State of the European Union, in Georgia, or in any other eligible countries as stipulated in the basic act NDICI (See Article 28(1)).

The deadline for applications is 27 February.

