Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,315 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,050 in the last 365 days.

Grant opportunity for civil society organisations in Georgia

The EU Delegation in Georgia announces a call for proposals for civil society organisations to support them in strengthening and promoting good governance, democratic values and human rights in Georgia.

The specific objectives of this call for proposals are:

  • Lot 1: to foster pluralism and inclusiveness in Georgian society and to strengthen the role, leadership and capacities of minorities and vulnerable groups in view of their effective participation in social dialogue, political processes and sustainable development. Maximum grant amount €842,500.
  • Lot 2: to foster rights-based mental healthcare policy implementation. Maximum grant amount €1,500,000.
  • Lot 3: to support waste prevention, waste management and encourage circular economy practices. Maximum grant amount €1,500,000.
  • Lot 4: to counter disinformation and foreign interference and manipulation (FIMI). Maximum grant amount €1,200,000.

The application must be submitted by the lead applicant and at least one co-applicant. The lead applicant must be a legal person, non-profit-making or a civil society organisation, established in a Member State of the European Union, in Georgia,  or in any other eligible countries as stipulated in the basic act NDICI (See Article 28(1)).

The deadline for applications is 27 February.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Grant opportunity for civil society organisations in Georgia

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more