Senate Bill 1021 Printer's Number 1319

PENNSYLVANIA, January 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 1319

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1021

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY DILLON, GEBHARD, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, DUSH,

COSTA, CAPPELLETTI AND KEARNEY, JANUARY 10, 2024

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JANUARY 10, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in burglary and other criminal

intrusion, further providing for the offense of criminal

trespass; and, in offenses against the family, further

providing for the offense of endangering welfare of children.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3503(d) of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended and the section is amended by

adding a subsection to read:

§ 3503. Criminal trespass.

* * *

(b.4) Evaluation for gambling disorder.--

(1) Upon conviction or admission to Accelerated

Rehabilitative Disposition or other pretrial diversion

program of a person for an offense committed under subsection

(b), where the person's name is included on a self-exclusion

list and the offense was committed at a licensed facility or

a video gaming area, the court may direct that the person be

