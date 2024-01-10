Senate Bill 1038 Printer's Number 1320
PENNSYLVANIA, January 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 1320
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1038
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY COLEMAN, DUSH AND HUTCHINSON, JANUARY 10, 2024
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JANUARY 10, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled
"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,
special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,
primary and election expenses and election contests; creating
and defining membership of county boards of elections;
imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,
courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;
imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,
revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and
repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to
elections," in preliminary provisions, further providing for
definitions; in county boards of elections, further providing
for powers and duties of county boards; in preparation for
and conduct of primaries and elections, further providing for
manner of applying to vote, persons entitled to vote, voter's
certificates, entries to be made in district register,
numbered lists of voters and challenges and for what ballots
shall be counted and manner of counting and defective
ballots; in voting by qualified absentee electors, further
providing for applications for official absentee ballots, for
date of application for absentee ballot, for approval of
application for absentee ballot, for absentee and mail-in
electors files and lists, for official absentee voters
ballots, for envelopes for official absentee ballots, for
voting by absentee electors and for canvassing of official
absentee ballots and mail-in ballots and providing for
violation of provisions relating to absentee voting; and, in
voting by qualified mail-in electors, further providing for
applications for official mail-in ballots, for date of
application for mail-in ballot and for approval of
application for mail-in ballot, providing for mail-in
electors' files and lists, further providing for official
mail-in elector ballots, for envelopes for official mail-in
ballots and for voting by mail-in electors and providing for
violation of provisions relating to mail-in voting.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35