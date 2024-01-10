Senate Bill 1038 Printer's Number 1320

PENNSYLVANIA, January 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 1320

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1038

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY COLEMAN, DUSH AND HUTCHINSON, JANUARY 10, 2024

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JANUARY 10, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled

"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,

special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,

primary and election expenses and election contests; creating

and defining membership of county boards of elections;

imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,

courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;

imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,

revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and

repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to

elections," in preliminary provisions, further providing for

definitions; in county boards of elections, further providing

for powers and duties of county boards; in preparation for

and conduct of primaries and elections, further providing for

manner of applying to vote, persons entitled to vote, voter's

certificates, entries to be made in district register,

numbered lists of voters and challenges and for what ballots

shall be counted and manner of counting and defective

ballots; in voting by qualified absentee electors, further

providing for applications for official absentee ballots, for

date of application for absentee ballot, for approval of

application for absentee ballot, for absentee and mail-in

electors files and lists, for official absentee voters

ballots, for envelopes for official absentee ballots, for

voting by absentee electors and for canvassing of official

absentee ballots and mail-in ballots and providing for

violation of provisions relating to absentee voting; and, in

voting by qualified mail-in electors, further providing for

applications for official mail-in ballots, for date of

application for mail-in ballot and for approval of

application for mail-in ballot, providing for mail-in

electors' files and lists, further providing for official

mail-in elector ballots, for envelopes for official mail-in

ballots and for voting by mail-in electors and providing for

violation of provisions relating to mail-in voting.

