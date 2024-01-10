Senate Bill 1039 Printer's Number 1321
PENNSYLVANIA, January 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 1321
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1039
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, ARGALL, ROBINSON, STEFANO, DUSH, COSTA,
SANTARSIERO AND KANE, JANUARY 10, 2024
REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,
JANUARY 10, 2024
AN ACT
Amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in Commonwealth services, further
providing for curriculum, training and education
certification management system.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 7383.1(b) of Title 35 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 7383.1. Curriculum, training and education certification
management system.
* * *
(b) Training.--
(1) Training shall be lecture-based, hands on or online.
(2) Training may be conducted at the Pennsylvania State
Fire Academy, a county training center, a community college
or other approved educational training agency.
(3) The training records shall be incorporated into the
training and education certification management system
