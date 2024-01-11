There were 1,316 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,054 in the last 365 days.
Opinion/decision on a Paediatric investigation plan (PIP): Rezolsta, darunavir,cobicistat, decision type: PM: decision on the application for modification of an agreed PIP, therapeutic area: Infectious diseases, PIP number: P/0039/2023
P/0254/2021: EMA decision of 9 July 2021 on the acceptance of a modification of an agreed paediatric investigation plan for darunavir / cobicistat (Rezolsta), (EMEA-001280-PIP01-12-M04)
First published: Reference Number: EMA/357657/2021
