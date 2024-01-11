Man Arrested for Armed Carjacking and Theft One (Stolen Auto)

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce a man was arrested for Armed Carjacking and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offenses that occurred on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

Theft One (Stolen Auto) : At approximately 3:49 a.m., the suspect took the victim’s vehicle, from where it was parked, in the 1200 block of Longfellow Street, Northwest. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 24004672

Armed Carjacking (Gun) : At approximately 4:17 a.m., the suspect approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, in the 400 block of Marietta Place, Northwest. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property and vehicle. The victim complied. The suspect took the victim’s property and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 24004676

On Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 28-year-old Tony Walker, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking, Theft One (Stolen Auto), and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

