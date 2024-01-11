'SK-backed' green company to cover the Mekong River with mangroves

VIETNAM, January 11 - By Bum Soo Kim

TRÀ VINH — Phạm Hải Thy (38), chief operating officer (COO) of MangLub Vietnam, an eco-friendly business founded under the auspices of SK Innovation, shared his ambitious vision during a recent interview with a Yonhap correspondent in Trà Vinh Province.

Since 2013, Thy has been engaged in a mangrove restoration initiative along with MangLub founder Kim Hang-seok in the southern province of Trà Vinh.

"In fact, SK's support enabled us to not only lay a foundation for mangrove expansion, but also raise awareness of the need for restoration through active educational efforts," said Thy. "Currently, more than 100 Vietnamese are involved in planting and nursery management."

Mangroves, which live in tidal mudflats and seashores in subtropical regions, are considered to be effective in countering climate change due to their superb carbon dioxide absorption capabilities. They can also reduce damage to coastal areas and contain coastal erosion during natural disasters such as typhoons and tsunamis. However, many Southeast Asian countries, including Việt Nam, have been cutting down mangroves for coastal resort development and shrimp farms.

Under these circumstances, SK Innovation has restored 226 hectares (1 hectare = 10,000 square meters) of mangrove forests in Southeast Asia, including Myanmar, starting with the planting of mangroves in the southern province of Trà Vinh in 2018. In particular, the area of mangrove forests restored in the southern Vietnamese provinces of Trà Vinh, Sóc Trăng and Vĩnh Long along with MengLup alone amounts to 213 hectares.

The restoration of mangrove forests has also revitalised the surrounding ecosystem.

"After the mangrove forests were made, a variety of creatures that feed on the nutrients in the roots of the trees began to gather, including conchs, marsh snails, clams, and shrimp of various sizes," said Lâm Hoàng Bình (59), a resident of Duyên Hải District, Trà Vinh Province.

MengLup expects to see a variety of living things at the top of the food chain, such as birds and bats, in the near future.

SK Group has been committed to various activities to realise its corporate social responsibility in Việt Nam.

To be concrete, the company has performed free surgeries for children with facial deformities in 17 regions across Việt Nam under the slogan of 'Smile for Children' in collaboration with the Seoul National University Bundang Hospital and the Korean medical services volunteer organisation Semin Facial Deformity Assistance Corporation (hereinafter referred to as Seminhoe) for 27 years since 1996.

So far, the programme has given 4,273 children new faces and smiles, with SK footing the total bill of four billion won for the surgeries.

Most children with facial deformities suffer from cleft lip and palate. Early surgery is crucial for these children because it can cause food to back up into their noses and affect their respiratory system, eventually hindering their normal growth in physical development, as well as negatively affecting their speech, appearance, and self-confidence.

In particular, the project has been recognised for its contribution to promoting medical cooperation between the two countries by having Korean medical staff perform surgeries alongside Vietnamese medical staff, handing down medical skills and donating used surgical instruments and equipment.

SK was awarded the Friendship Medal of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for its contributions in 2008.

The Happiness Sharing Foundation, SK Group's social contribution foundation, recently launched the Vietnam Sunny Impact Startup (VSIS) Project in Việt Nam in order to nurture Vietnamese young talents. The project selects 10 teams demonstrating excellent ideas for social change models from a startup competition, which is hosted annually by the Ministry of Education of Vietnam, and guides them to start their own businesses.

"Every government and business across the globe are required to be actively engaged in coming up with solutions for countering the climate change and biodiversity crisis," said Kang Chung-sik, Vice President of SK Innovation. "We plan to map out business management strategies and present concrete action plans in line with this trend." — YONHAP