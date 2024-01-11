Flash News: OKX Lists NMR and JOE on its Perpetual Futures Market, Enables Margin Trading and Simple Earn for the Tokens

NASSAU, Bahamas, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for January 11, 2024.



OKX Lists NMR and JOE on its Perpetual Futures Market, Enables Margin Trading and Simple Earn for the Tokens



OKX today listed two perpetual swaps: NMR/USDT and JOE/USDT. With these additions, users can trade the NMR and JOE perpetual listings with up to 20x leverage from 8:00 am (UTC) and 10:00 am (UTC) on January 11, respectively.



OKX today also enabled margin trading and Simple Earn for NMR and JOE at 7:30 am (UTC) and 9:30 am (UTC), respectively. These additions cover both the web and app interfaces of OKX, as well as API. Further details can be found here.



Numeraire (NMR) is an ERC-20 token that powers Numerai, a hedge fund that crowdsources AI to make investments in major stock markets around the world.



JOE (JOE) is the native token of Trader Joe, a DEX on the Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain that offers DeFi solutions such as swapping, staking and yield farming.



For more information, please visit the Support Center .



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

