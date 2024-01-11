IoT Routers Market Set to Surge, Projected to Reach US$3.8 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.4%, According to Persistence Market Research

Explore comprehensive research segmentation of the IoT routers market, covering router types, connectivity methods, end-use sectors, and key regional insights to understand the evolving landscape and growth trajectories.

New York, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The IoT Routers Market aim to fortify and scale network infrastructure, adeptly managing the surging data volumes produced by IoT devices. Acting as gateways, they facilitate data transmission while incorporating security measures to protect confidential data. The escalating adoption of IoT across sectors fuels the demand for robust networking solutions like routers, driven by the pursuit of operational excellence.



The global market for IoT routers is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4%, escalating from $2.3 billion in 2023 to an estimated $3.8 billion by 2030. Within the expanding universe of interconnected devices, IoT routers serve as essential conduits, ensuring smooth communication across varied IoT endpoints. Engineered for efficient data management, these routers guarantee secure and dependable connectivity among IoT devices.

The horizon for IoT routers is promising, especially with the integration of cutting-edge features like edge computing and enhanced security measures. Furthermore, the emergence of 5G technology accentuates the potential of IoT routers, ushering in faster, more consistent connectivity and paving the way for innovative advancements in the market.

Empower Your Strategy with Insights: Request a PDF sample of the latest market report - https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33648

Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$2.3 Bn Estimated Revenue 2030 US$3.8 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 7.4% Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 No. of Pages 231 Pages Market Segmentation Router Type

Connectivity Type

End-User Industry

Region Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled C&D Technologies Inc.

Trojan Battery

Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

S. Battery Manufacturing Company

Johnson Controls International Plc

Trends in the IoT Gateway Market:

The Bluetooth segment dominates the IoT gateway landscape, serving as a bridge between Bluetooth-enabled devices and other hardware. These gateways wirelessly gather data from Bluetooth devices, transmitting it to the cloud through internet connections. Gateways facilitate real-time data exchange with Bluetooth BLE beacons and sensors.

Energy efficiency remains paramount in short-range wireless tech. Given the limitations of high-power consumption devices for mobile applications, BLE technology shines due to its minimal energy requirements compared to Zigbee.

Advancements like Radio Direction Finding (RDF) and Received Signal Strength Indicator (RSSI) bolster Bluetooth's capabilities. These technologies amplify Bluetooth's precision in device location by tracking signal direction and intensity, fostering its integration into diverse IoT applications.

Bluetooth's versatility makes it a frontrunner in IoT, fostering innovations in smart lighting, healthcare, buildings, and cities. Citing Bluetooth SIG's Market Update, Bluetooth device network shipments are projected to surge 2.63-fold, reaching 1.63 billion during the forecast.

The low-power benefits of Bluetooth-enabled IoT gateways bolster their market appeal. Rising demands in sectors like smart buildings and retail for temperature monitoring further fuel the growth of Bluetooth-centric IoT gateways globally.

Market Challenges: Security Vulnerabilities and Cybersecurity Risks

A primary challenge hampering the IoT routers market revolves around mounting concerns over security and the rising menace of cyber threats. With an expanding array of connected devices, the potential avenues for cybercriminal interventions multiply. Given that IoT routers play a pivotal role in orchestrating data traffic and facilitating device communication, they inevitably become prime targets for malicious intrusions.

The intricate interplay within IoT ecosystems renders them susceptible to breaches, unauthorized intrusions, and diverse cyber onslaughts. Effectively mitigating these security risks remains a significant hurdle for the IoT routers market. Any lapse in ensuring secure data transmission or preventing unauthorized device access can lead to dire repercussions.

In a nutshell, the Persistence Market Research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the report at - https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/iot-routers-market.asp

Opportunities: Enhanced Security and Interoperability in IoT Routers

A key growth avenue in the IoT routers market is integrating advanced security measures, such as robust encryption and intrusion prevention. By bolstering security features like end-to-end encryption, routers can instill greater confidence, positioning them as essential protectors within expanding IoT environments.

Additionally, addressing the demand for scalable and interoperable solutions across diverse IoT applications presents another opportunity. Manufacturers can develop routers that seamlessly integrate with various IoT devices, catering to sectors like healthcare, smart cities, and industrial automation. This adaptability ensures broader adoption and market expansion, meeting evolving industry needs.

Key Insights:

In the rapidly evolving landscape of IoT, security emerges as a paramount concern, emphasizing the imperative for advanced security protocols within routers. This heightened emphasis not only safeguards against emerging cyber threats but also cultivates trust among businesses and consumers alike. Concurrently, as IoT deployments span sectors such as healthcare, smart cities, and industrial automation, there's a distinct demand for routers exhibiting seamless integration and adaptability to diverse device ecosystems. This intersection of security and scalability offers manufacturers a ripe opportunity for market expansion. To capitalize effectively, continuous innovation remains pivotal, ensuring routers are not only adaptable and scalable but also fortified against evolving challenges, thereby meeting the multifaceted demands of a burgeoning IoT market.

Key Players:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Sierra Wireless, Inc.

D-Link Corporation

Netgear, Inc.

TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd.

Zyxel Communications Corp.

Cradlepoint, Inc.

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Moxa Inc.

Linksys (a division of Belkin International)

Aruba Networks (a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company)

Ubiquiti Inc.

Peplink International Limited

Market Segmentation:

By Router Type:

Edge Routers

Gateway Routers

Cloud-Based Routers

Industrial Routers

By Connectivity Type:

4G/5G

Wi-Fi

Ethernet

LPWAN

By End Use:

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Transportation

Smart Cities

Misc



By Region:

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

In the realm of market segmentation, industrial routers stand out as pivotal components, particularly in sectors like manufacturing where IoT applications are crucial. Concurrently, the ascent of cloud-based routers signifies a growing trend towards seamless integration with cloud platforms, emphasizing data analytics and connectivity. When considering connectivity preferences, 4G/5G technologies emerge as frontrunners, especially given their indispensability for real-time applications.

Meanwhile, the traction gained by LPWAN technologies, such as LoRaWAN, is notable, especially for applications requiring connectivity in remote or power-sensitive environments. Furthermore, the manufacturing sector significantly fuels the demand for IoT routers, driven by imperatives around operational efficiency and equipment monitoring. Alongside this, the burgeoning smart cities segment underscores the rapid adoption of IoT solutions, leveraging routers to enhance urban infrastructure and service delivery.

Top Regional Markets for IoT Routers:

North America leads the way in IoT router adoption, boasting advanced technological infrastructure and early industry integration. Asia-Pacific follows closely, driven by rapid industrialization and a surge in smart city initiatives, especially in countries like China and Japan. In Europe, stringent regulations and a focus on digital transformation contribute to a significant market presence. Latin America sees substantial growth, fueled by increasing investments in IoT infrastructure and supportive government policies. The Middle East & Africa exhibit promising opportunities, driven by urbanization, infrastructure development, and a growing emphasis on smart city projects, particularly in countries like the UAE and South Africa. These regional markets collectively reflect the global dynamism of IoT router adoption, propelled by technological advancements and strategic government initiatives.

Supply Dynamics:

The IoT router market's supply dynamics are driven by relentless innovation and strategic collaborations among key players. Significant investments in R&D aim to introduce routers with superior security, faster data processing, and compatibility with emerging technologies.

Influential manufacturing hubs prioritize technological advancement, infrastructure readiness, and regulatory compliance, facilitating efficient production and bolstering global supply chains. Government initiatives and international partnerships further amplify these regions' roles as leading IoT router suppliers, ensuring a diversified and consistent supply for global markets.

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Persistence Market Research

Teerth Technospace, Unit B-704

Survey Number - 103, Baner

Mumbai Bangalore Highway

Pune 411045 India

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

LinkedIn | Twitter



