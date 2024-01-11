Global Enzymes Market Set to Reach US$ 21.4 Billion at a CAGR of 5.3% from the forecast period 2024 to 2032

Global Enzymes Market

The global enzymes market size reached US$ 13.3 Billion in 2023. By 2032, It will reach a value of US$ 21.4 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% (2024-2032)

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled “Enzymes Market Report by Type (Protease, Carbohydrase, Lipase, Polymerase and Nuclease, and Others), Source (Microorganisms, Plants, Animals), Reaction Type (Hydrolase, Oxidoreductase, Transferase, Lyase, and Others), Application (Food and Beverages, Household Care, Bioenergy, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology, Feed, and Others), and Region 2024-2032”. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global enzymes market size, share, trends, and growth forecast. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How big is the global enzyme market?

The global enzymes market size reached US$ 13.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 21.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Enzymes Industry:

• Demand in the Pharmaceutical Industry:

The increasing demand for enzymes within the pharmaceutical industry due to their specificity and efficiency in drug formulation and manufacturing is impelling the market growth. Enzymes are extensively used in producing various therapeutic drugs, especially for treatments related to digestive disorders and chronic diseases like cancer and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). The growing prevalence of these illnesses is also driving the demand for more effective and targeted drugs. Additionally, the rise in personalized medicine, where enzymes are used to tailor treatments according to individual genetic profiles is supporting the market growth. The biocatalytic process, using enzymes, offers a cleaner, more sustainable, and often more efficient method for drug synthesis, aligning with the shift towards green chemistry.

• Demand for Processed Food and Beverages:

The growing utilization of enzymes in food processing to enhance flavor, texture, nutritional value, and extend shelf life is positively influencing the market. Enzymes like amylases, proteases, and lipases are widely used in baking, dairy products, meat processing, and brewing. The rising number of health-conscious consumers is catalyzing the demand for enzymes in producing low-sugar, gluten-free, and lactose-free products. The versatility of enzymes in meeting these diverse dietary needs and preferences contributes to their increased adoption in the food and beverage (F&B) sector.

• Animal Feed Industry:

The rising employment of enzymes in the animal feed industry to enhance nutrient absorption, improve feed conversion rates, and promote overall animal health is bolstering the market growth. Enzymes like phytases, proteases, and carbohydrase help in breaking down feed components more effectively, leading to better digestion and reduced feed costs. This efficiency is crucial in reducing the environmental impact of livestock farming by lowering waste and emissions. Additionally, with the global focus on reducing antibiotic use in animal feed, enzymes offer a viable alternative for maintaining animal health and productivity.

Request a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights : https://www.imarcgroup.com/enzymes-market/requestsample

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Enzymes Industry:

• Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited

• Amano Enzyme Inc.

• Associated British Foods plc

• Aumgene Biosciences

• BASF SE

• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

• Codexis Inc.

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• Novozymes A/S

• Novus International Inc. (Mitsui & Co. Ltd.)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Enzymes Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:

• Protease

• Carbohydrase

• Lipase

• Polymerase and Nuclease

• Others

Carbohydrase represents the largest segment in the market due to its widespread use in industries, such as food, animal feed, and pharmaceuticals for the breakdown of carbohydrates into simpler sugars.

By Source:

• Microorganisms

• Plants

• Animals

Microorganisms account for the majority of the market share as they are capable of producing a diverse range of enzymes efficiently and sustainably.

By Reaction Type:

• Hydrolase

• Oxidoreductase

• Transferase

• Lyase

• Others

Hydrolase dominates the market on account of its crucial role in various biochemical processes, including the digestion of food and metabolism.

By Application:

• Food and Beverages

• Household Care

• Bioenergy

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

• Feed

• Others

Food and beverages (F&B) hold the biggest share attributed to the extensive use of enzymes in processing and enhancing the quality of food products.

Regional Insights:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

North America dominates the market due to advanced biotechnological research and the high demand for enzymes in various industrial applications.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5600&flag=C

What is the market trend for enzymes?

Global Enzymes Market Trends:

The increasing integration of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in enzyme engineering is contributing to the market growth. These technologies are enhancing the way enzymes are developed and optimized, allowing for the creation of highly specific and efficient enzyme variants. AI-driven predictive models enable researchers to simulate enzyme reactions and identify potential enhancements, significantly reducing development time and cost.

Besides this, the rising employment of enzymes in waste management and recycling processes to break down organic waste more efficiently, aiding in composting and biogas production is propelling the market growth. The ability of enzymes to accelerate the decomposition of organic matter and reduce landfill waste is propelling the market growth.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Address: 134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group/mycompany/