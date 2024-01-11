International Organization Presents "Honoring Resilience: MLK Day 2024 and A Screening of 'The Color Purple'"

Grammy Award Winning Songwriter, Brittany Coney. Ms. Coney and her business partner are shortlisted for an Oscar for "Keep It Movin'", a song featured in "The Color Purple".

International Stop the Violence Alliance, Inc. Partners with AMC and Warner Bros. to Commemorate MLK Day with a screening of the 2023 film "The Color Purple"

CAMDEN, NJ, USA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Camden, NJ–January 11, 2024 –International Stop the Violence Alliance, Inc. (ISTVA), a global non-profit organization dedicated to promoting peace, unity, and social change, in partnership with Warner Bros. and AMC Theatres, is thrilled to announce its upcoming celebration, "Honoring Resilience: Commemorating MLK Day 2024 and A Screening of 'The Color Purple'". This remarkable event will take place on Monday, January 15, 2024, at 5PM, at AMC Cherry Hill 24, located at 2121 Rt. 38, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002.

In celebration of the enduring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his commitment to nonviolence and civil rights, ISTVA invites the community to join us for a night of reflection, inspiration, and cultural enrichment. The highlight of this exclusive purple-carpet event will be a screening of the critically acclaimed 2023 film "The Color Purple”. “The Color Purple” offers a fresh and daring interpretation of the timeless tale of love and perseverance. Helmed by director Blitz Bazawule, the movie boasts a distinguished production team, including Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders, and Quincy Jones as producers. Marcus Gardley penned the screenplay, drawing inspiration from Alice Walker's novel and Marsha Norman's book for the musical stage play.

Dr. Stephné R. Coney, Founder and CEO of International Stop the Violence Alliance, Inc., shared her thoughts on the event, stating, "As we commemorate Dr. King's extraordinary legacy, we also recognize the ongoing struggles faced by communities worldwide. 'Honoring Resilience' is a celebration of the strength and resilience within all of us, and 'The Color Purple' serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of unity and empowerment. Together, we can continue to work towards a world free from violence."

The evening promises to be a memorable one with the presence of esteemed special guests, including:

• Jamal Bush, AMC Theatres General Manager based in the Philadelphia market

• Colonel Patrick Callahan, Superintendent of the NJ State Police

• John Caleb Amoah, Deputy Consul General of Ghana

• Raul Garcia, Deputy Consul of Mexico

• Sebastian Galvan Duque, Consul for Protection and Legal Affairs at the Consulate of Mexico in Philadelphia

• Brittany Coney, Grammy Award-winning songwriter who has written for the likes of Beyonce and Rihanna, and shortlisted for an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song "Keep It Movin'," featured in "The Color Purple".

ISTVA is honored to host these distinguished individuals, who share our commitment to fostering positive change and social justice.

The event will feature a purple carpet entrance with a photographer capturing the glamour and unity of the attendees. This sold-out celebration promises an evening of inspiration and celebration, culminating in a powerful screening of "The Color Purple." There will be a Q&A session afterwards featuring some of our special guests and community leaders, hosted by. Dr. Stephné R. Coney.

Special guests will be honored during this event. Col. Callahan will be receiving The Diversity and Inclusion Award. Deputy Consul General Amoah will be receiving The Building Communities of Trust Unity Award for All Nations. Brittany Coney will be receiving The STEFFIE Award for Best Original Song.

The cast, director, and producers of “The Color Purple” have been selected to receive The STEFFIE Award. AMC Theatres, Warner Bros., and Ms. Alice Walker have also been selected to receive a STEFFIE Award.

ISTVA invites the media to attend this exclusive event to speak with our special guests and capture the essence of unity and resilience. For media inquiries or press passes, please contact us at president@nationalstoptheviolence.org or (856) 952-6291. The film begins at 5pm and the Q&A session begins around 7:45pm.

ISTVA thanks its sponsors for this event: Countrywide Home Care, the Law Office of David Karbasian, Esq., The Barclay Group, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and the NJ State Police Noncommissioned Officers Association.

For more information about International Stop the Violence Alliance, Inc. and "Honoring Resilience: Commemorating MLK Day 2024 and A Screening of 'The Color Purple,'" please visit our website at www.nationalstoptheviolence.org.