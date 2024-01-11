Global Solvents Market to Reach US$ 68.2 Billion by 2032, at CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2032, IMARC Group

Global Solvents Market

The global solvent market size reached US$ 48.1 Billion in 2023. By 2032, it will reach a value of US$ 68.2 Billion, growing at a CAGR 3.9% during (2024-2032).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled “Solvent Market Report by Product (Alcohols, Hydrocarbons, Ketones, Esters, Chlorinated, and Others), Source (Petrochemical-based, Bio and Green), Application (Paints and Coatings, Printing Inks, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Adhesives, and Others), and Region 2024-2032”. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global solvents market size, share, trends, and growth forecast. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the Solvent Market?

The global solvent market size reached US$ 48.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 68.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Solvent Industry:

• Environmental Sustainability:

One of the foremost trends driving the global solvent market is the increasing emphasis on environmental sustainability. Governments and regulatory bodies across the globe are implementing stringent environmental regulations, prompting industries to adopt eco-friendly and sustainable solvents. The demand for green solvents, which have low toxicity and are derived from renewable resources, is rising as companies strive to reduce their environmental footprint. This trend is encouraging manufacturers to invest in research and development (R&D) to formulate solvents that align with sustainability goals.

• Demand in Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Industries:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are major contributors to the growing demand for solvents globally. Solvents are integral in the manufacturing processes of pharmaceuticals, playing a vital role in drug formulation, extraction, and purification. As the global population continues to grow and age, the demand for pharmaceuticals is rising, thereby driving the need for high-quality solvents. Additionally, advancements in healthcare technologies, such as personalized medicine, are catalyzing innovation in solvent formulations to meet the specific requirements of these cutting-edge applications.

• Technological Advancements:

Advancements in technology are catalyzing innovations in solvent manufacturing and applications. The development of novel solvents with improved performance characteristics, such as enhanced solubility, stability, and selectivity, is propelling the market growth. Nanotechnology and process intensification techniques are being employed to enhance the efficiency of solvent-based processes. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in solvent research is also contributing to the identification of optimal formulations, reducing time and resources in the development cycle.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Solvent Industry:

• Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

• Ashland Inc.

• BASF SE

• Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

• bp p.l.c.

• Celanese Corporation

• Dow Inc.

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Exxon Mobil Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Huntsman Corporation

• LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

• Royal Dutch Shell plc

• Sasol Limited

• Solvay S.A.

Solvent Market Report Segmentation:

By Product:

• Alcohols

• Hydrocarbons

• Ketones

• Esters

• Chlorinated

• Others

Alcohols are the most popular solvents as they are highly effective in dissolving a wide range of substances, including oils, resins, waxes, and many organic compounds.

By Source:

• Petrochemical-based

• Bio and Green

Petrochemical-based accounted for the largest market share as it can be tailored to meet specific requirements in terms of solubility, volatility, and other chemical properties.

By Application:

• Paints and Coatings

• Printing Inks

• Pharmaceuticals

• Cosmetics and Adhesives

• Others

Paints and coatings represented the largest segment due to their versatile applications in numerous industries.

Regional Insights:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific's dominance in the solvent market is attributed to substantial investment in research and development (R&D), leading to improvement in production methods.

Global Solvent Market Trends:

Manufacturers are constantly seeking alternative, cost-effective raw materials to mitigate the impact of price volatility. Furthermore, the shift towards bio-based solvents derived from renewable resources is gaining traction as a strategic response to the challenges posed by fluctuating raw material prices. Solvent manufacturers are investing in research operations to formulate green solvents with lower toxicity, reduced volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions, and improved biodegradability. Moreover, individuals are seeking sustainable and non-toxic options, prompting manufacturers to reformulate their products. Moreover, advancements in solvent-based technologies, such as high-solid formulations, are enhancing performance while addressing environmental concerns.

