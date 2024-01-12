Industrial Starch Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Industrial Starch Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Industrial Starch Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the industrial starch market size is predicted to reach $135.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.

The growth in the industrial starch market is due to the rise of the pharmaceutical industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest industrial starch market share. Major players in the industrial starch market include Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Grain Processing Corporation, Stereos S.A., Malinda Group, Everest Starch India Pvt. Ltd.

Industrial Starch Market Segments
• By Product: Cationic Starch, Ethylated Starch, Oxidized Starch, Acid Modified Starch, Unmodified Starch
• By Source: Corn, Wheat, Cassava, Potato, Other Sources
• By Application: Food, Feed, Paper Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global industrial starch market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Industrial starch is used in food and non-food products. Starch is a polymeric carbohydrate that contains glucose units joined by glycosidic bonds. Industrial starch is extracted from various natural sources such as rice, wheat, potato, maize, and tapioca.

The main types of products in industrial starch are cationic starch, ethylated starch, oxidized starch, acid-modified starch, and unmodified starch. Cationic industrial starch refers to the slurry of partially swollen granules of starch that are produced by treating with a reactive compound. The various sources include corn, wheat, cassava, potato, others that are used in food, feed, paper industry, pharmaceutical industry, and other applications.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Industrial Starch Market Characteristics
3. Industrial Starch Market Trends And Strategies
4. Industrial Starch Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Industrial Starch Market Size And Growth
27. Industrial Starch Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Industrial Starch Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

