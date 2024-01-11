Electrical Steel Market: A Lucrative Opportunity with a 6.7% CAGR and US$52.8 Billion Projection, Insights by Persistence Market Research, Inc.

Explore the comprehensive segmentation of the Electrical Steel Market by product type, applications, end-use industries, and regions. Gain insights into Grain-Oriented and Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel, key applications like transformers and motors, major industries including energy and automotive, and regional market dynamics across North America, Europe, Asia, and beyond

New Yor, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Electrical Steel Market involves specialized steel alloys optimized for magnetic properties, crucial for efficient electrical equipment like transformers and motors. This market encompasses the production, distribution, and usage of electrical steel in industries such as energy, automotive, and electronics, driven by factors like technological advancements, energy infrastructure needs, and consumer demand for energy-efficient solutions.



The global electrical steel market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7%, escalating from US$33.5 billion in 2023 to an estimated US$52.8 billion by 2030. The market's growth is driven by rising electricity demands due to industrialization, urbanization, and significant investments in power infrastructure. Additionally, the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources like solar and wind power amplifies the demand for electrical steel. Technological advancements in electrical steel manufacturing further broaden its applications, reinforcing market growth fueled by escalating energy needs, renewable energy transitions, and ongoing innovation.

Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$33.5 Bn Estimated Revenue 2030 US$52.8 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 6.7% Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 No. of Pages 230 Pages Market Segmentation Product Type

Application

End Use

Region Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled ArcelorMittal

ThyssenKrupp AG

Cogent Power

AK Steel Holding Corporation

Aperam

Voestalpine AG

Allegheny Technologies, Inc.

Nicore Electrical Manufactory Co., LTD.

Top 8 Trends in the Electrical Steel Market:

Growing Demand for Energy Efficiency: Governments worldwide are implementing stringent energy efficiency regulations, which are prompting manufacturers to develop more efficient electrical steels. This is leading to the development of new grades of electrical steel with improved magnetic properties and reduced core losses. Emerging Applications in Electric Vehicles: The rapid growth of the electric vehicle (EV) industry is creating a strong demand for electrical steel, which is used in the motors and inverters of EVs. This is driving the development of new types of electrical steels specifically tailored for EV applications. Increased Use of Thin-Gauge Electrical Steel: The use of thin-gauge electrical steel is becoming increasingly common, as it can lead to weight savings and improved efficiency in electrical devices. This is driving the development of new manufacturing processes that can produce thinner and more precise electrical steel sheets. Adoption of Advanced Manufacturing Technologies: Manufacturers are investing in advanced manufacturing technologies, such as laser cutting and precision stamping, to improve the quality and efficiency of electrical steel production. These technologies are enabling the development of more complex and specialized electrical steel products. Growing Focus on Sustainability: Environmental concerns are prompting manufacturers to develop more sustainable electrical steel production processes, using recycled materials and reducing energy consumption. This is leading to the development of new eco-friendly steel grades and production methods. Regional Expansion: The electrical steel market is becoming increasingly globalized, with manufacturers expanding their production facilities to new regions to meet growing demand. This is creating opportunities for new entrants and new manufacturing hubs. Emerging Applications in IoT Devices: The Internet of Things (IoT) is creating a demand for new types of electrical steel, such as nanostructured steels with enhanced magnetic properties. This is driving research and development in this area. Increased Demand for High-Voltage Electrical Steel: The development of high-voltage electrical systems is driving the demand for electrical steel with improved insulation properties. This is leading to the development of new grades of electrical steel with enhanced insulation capabilities.

Market Dyanamics:

Market Drivers in the Electrical Steel Market:

The Electrical Steel Market is significantly influenced by a range of pivotal drivers that shape its trajectory and dynamics. One of the primary factors propelling growth is the escalating demand for energy-efficient transformers, particularly as industries and economies prioritize sustainability and reduced energy losses. Concurrently, infrastructure development, especially in emerging economies, drives the expansion of power generation, transmission, and distribution networks, thereby amplifying the need for electrical steel.

Moreover, the integration of renewable energy sources like wind and solar power necessitates the use of electrical steel due to its magnetic properties and efficiency, fostering market growth. The automotive sector's shift toward electrification, encompassing electric and hybrid vehicles, further augments the demand for electrical steel in motor and component manufacturing to enhance performance and efficiency. Technological advancements and continuous research efforts aimed at refining magnetic properties, reducing core losses, and enhancing efficiency drive innovation in the sector.

Additionally, stringent regulatory standards and energy efficiency regulations imposed by governments globally propel the adoption of high-quality electrical steel materials across diverse applications. Rapid industrialization, urbanization trends, smart grid initiatives, and the globalization of supply chains further contribute to shaping the Electrical Steel Market's demand landscape, reflecting a multifaceted and dynamic industry influenced by various interconnected market drivers.

Market Restraints in the Electrical Steel Market:

The electrical steel market faces several restraints, including volatile raw material prices, stringent environmental regulations increasing operational costs, and intense competition among manufacturers and suppliers. Technological challenges persist, requiring significant research investments, while economic uncertainties and supply chain disruptions impact market stability. Additionally, the availability of substitute materials and compliance complexities further constrain market growth, necessitating strategic adaptation to evolving industry dynamics.

Market Opportunities in the Electrical Steel Market:

The electrical steel market offers growth opportunities driven by renewable energy transitions, electric vehicle expansion, and infrastructure modernization in emerging markets. Investments in research and development for efficient motor and battery production, along with technological advancements like innovative coatings and alloys, can enhance market competitiveness.

Additionally, the rising demand for energy storage systems presents avenues for diversification. Optimizing supply chains and leveraging regulatory support further facilitate market expansion, allowing participants to capitalize on evolving industry trends and customer needs in the dynamic electrical steel market.

Competitive Intelligence and Business Strategy:

Competitive intelligence in the electrical steel market involves analysing competitors, market trends, customer preferences, and technological advancements to identify growth opportunities and threats. Organizations must conduct competitor analysis, understand customer insights, and monitor industry trends to inform strategic decision-making. Concurrently, developing a business strategy entails aligning organizational goals with market dynamics, differentiation tactics, market penetration strategies, operational excellence, collaborations, and risk management. By leveraging insights from competitive intelligence to inform strategic planning, organizations can differentiate offerings, penetrate markets, optimize operations, and navigate challenges effectively, achieving sustainable growth and competitive advantage in the dynamic electrical steel market landscape.

Top 7 Key Market Players:

Nippon Steel Corporation: Based in Japan, Nippon Steel Corporation is a leading global manufacturer of steel products, including electrical steel used in various applications such as transformers, motors, and generators. Baosteel Group Corporation: Headquartered in China, Baosteel Group Corporation is one of the largest steel producers globally and a major player in the electrical steel market, supplying products for energy, automotive, and industrial applications. Posco: Another key player based in South Korea, Posco manufactures electrical steel products tailored for power generation, distribution, and transmission applications, contributing to the region's leadership in the electrical steel industry. Tata Steel: Based in India, Tata Steel is a prominent player in the electrical steel market, supplying high-quality products for various industries, including energy, infrastructure, automotive, and consumer electronics. ArcelorMittal: Headquartered in Luxembourg, ArcelorMittal is a leading global steel producer with a significant presence in the electrical steel market, offering a wide range of products for diverse applications and industries worldwide. AK Steel: Based in the United States, AK Steel is a major manufacturer of electrical steel products, serving various sectors such as automotive, industrial equipment, and electrical machinery with its high-quality offerings. JFE Steel Corporation: Another key player based in Japan, JFE Steel Corporation specializes in producing advanced electrical steel products, including grain-oriented and non-grain-oriented electrical steels for transformers, motors, and generators.



Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel (GOES)

Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel (NGOES)

By Application:

Transformers

Motors

Generators

Inductors and Chokes

Misc.



By End-use Industry:

Energy and Power Generation

Automotive

Manufacturing

Electronics

Aerospace



By Region:

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Top Regional Markets

Leading the global electrical steel industry, East Asia, encompassing economic powerhouses like South Korea, Japan, and China, commands the most substantial market share. China, in particular, stands out as the foremost consumer and producer of electrical steel, bolstered by its thriving manufacturing sector, rapid urbanization, and surging energy needs. The region's commitment to technological advancement and smart grid integration further amplifies the demand for electrical steel across diverse applications, solidifying East Asia's dominant position in the global market.

Meanwhile, South Asia and Oceania emerge as burgeoning regions poised for accelerated growth in the electrical steel market. Led by developing economies such as India and nations prioritizing renewable energy adoption, this region experiences heightened electricity demand fueled by population expansion, industrial growth, and urban development. As these countries embrace sustainable energy practices and upgrade their infrastructure, the demand for electrical steel is poised to surge.

Additionally, the rising shift towards renewable energy and electric mobility trends in countries like Australia and India augments the region's dynamic and rapidly expanding electrical steel market, driven by industrial expansion, infrastructure development, and a green energy transition.

Analyst's View:

The global electrical steel market is experiencing growth driven by electrification trends, renewable energy adoption, and escalating electricity demand amid industrialization. Collaboration between manufacturers and consumers is increasing, fostering customized solutions. Investments in research aim to enhance electrical steel efficiency, adaptability, and sustainability, reflecting its pivotal role in the evolving energy landscape.

Supply-side Dynamics:

Key players like Nippon Steel Corporation, ArcelorMittal, and POSCO dominate the market, leveraging research capabilities and global presence. Significant growth contributors include China's infrastructure development, the US automotive industry's electric vehicle transition, and Germany's renewable energy initiatives. Industry leaders prioritize innovation and sustainability, reinforcing their competitive edge and driving industry advancements.

