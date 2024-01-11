Frozen Food Market Report, Global Size, Trends, Segmentation and Industry Statistics 2024-2032

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group, the global frozen food market size reached US$ 252.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 352.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.74% during 2024-2032.

The report has segmented the market by product type (frozen vegetable snacks, frozen meat products, frozen vegetables and fruits), frozen vegetable snacks type (french fries, bites, wedges and smileys, aloo tikki, nuggets, and others), frozen meat products type (chicken, fish, pork, mutton, and others), frozen vegetables type (green peas, corn, mixed vegetables, carrot, cauliflower, and others), frozen fruits type (strawberries, berries (raspberries, blueberries and blackberries), cherries, and others), and region.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Frozen Food Industry:

• Changing Consumer Lifestyles:

The growth of the frozen food market is significantly influenced by the evolving lifestyles of consumers, particularly in urban areas. With the fast-paced nature of modern life, there is a rising demand for convenient meal options that fit into hectic schedules. Frozen foods offer a quick and easy solution, requiring minimal preparation time, which is highly appealing to working professionals, students, and busy families. Additionally, the increase in dual-income households contributes to a greater reliance on convenient food options, as there is less time for traditional cooking. The growing trend of prioritizing convenience over traditional cooking methods has made frozen foods an essential part of daily diets, driving market growth.

• Technological Advancements in Preservation:

Technological advancements in the preservation and packaging of food have played a crucial role in the expansion of the frozen food market. Modern freezing technologies, such as flash freezing (cryogenic freezing), help in preserving the nutritional value, taste, and texture of food products, making them more appealing to health-conscious consumers. Improved packaging techniques also extend the shelf life of frozen products and protect them from freezer burn, thus maintaining quality. Innovations in logistics and cold chain infrastructure have enabled wider distribution and accessibility of frozen foods, ensuring they reach consumers in optimal condition. These technological improvements have enhanced the overall quality and appeal of frozen foods, contributing to market growth.

• Growing Health and Wellness Trend:

The increasing consumer focus on health and wellness is a key factor driving the frozen food market. Contrary to past perceptions of frozen food being less nutritious, many consumers now recognize that frozen fruits and vegetables can retain nutrients better than their fresh counterparts, which may lose nutritional value during transportation and storage. The availability of a wide range of healthier frozen food options, including organic, low-calorie, and low-sodium products, caters to health-conscious consumers. Additionally, the rise in dietary restrictions and preferences, such as vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free diets, has led to the introduction of specialized frozen food products, further fueling market growth.

Frozen Food Market Report Segmentation:

By Product Type:

• Frozen Vegetable Snacks

• Frozen Meat Products

• Frozen Vegetables and Fruits

Frozen meat products lead the market due to their convenience, longer shelf life, and diverse range catering to global culinary preferences.

By Frozen Vegetable Snacks Type:

• French Fries

• Bites, Wedges and Smileys

• Aloo Tikki

• Nuggets

• Others

By frozen vegetable snacks type, the market is classified into French fries, bites, wedges and smileys, aloo tikki, nuggets, and others.

By Frozen Meat Products Type:

• Chicken

• Fish

• Pork

• Mutton

• Others

By frozen meat products type, the market is divided into chicken, fish, pork, mutton, and others.

By Frozen Vegetables Type:

• Green Peas

• Corn

• Mixed Vegetables

• Carrot

• Cauliflower

• Others

By frozen vegetables type, the market is bifurcated into green peas, corn, mixed vegetables, carrot, cauliflower, and others.

By Frozen Fruits Type:

• Strawberries

• Berries (Raspberries, Blueberries, Blackberries)

• Cherries

• Others

By frozen fruits type, the market is segmented into strawberries, berries (raspberries, blueberries and blackberries), cherries, and others.

Regional Insights:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Europe emerged as the largest market, driven by high consumer demand for convenience foods and strong distribution networks for frozen products.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of these key players include:

• Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

• Aryzta A.G.

• Associated British Foods plc

• Bellisio Foods Inc. (Charoen Pokphand Foods)

• Cargill Incorporated

• Conagra Brands Inc.

• General Mills Inc.

• The Kraft Heinz Company

• JBS S.A.

• Jeanie Marshal Foods Ltd

• Kellogg Company

• McCain Foods Limited

• Nestlé S.A.

• Wawona Frozen Foods

Global Frozen Food Market Trends:

The changing consumer lifestyles and busier schedules have led to an increased demand for convenient meal options. Frozen foods provide a quick and easy solution, as they require minimal preparation time. This convenience factor is a significant driver of market growth, especially among working professionals and busy households. The perception of frozen food quality has improved significantly over the years. Advancements in freezing and packaging technologies have helped preserve the taste, texture, and nutritional value of frozen products. Consumers now have access to a wide range of high-quality frozen foods, from vegetables and fruits to ready-to-eat meals and gourmet options. Furthermore, concerns about food waste and sustainability have prompted consumers to consider frozen food as a solution to reduce spoilage and extend the shelf life of perishable items.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2018-2023)

• Market Outlook (2024-2032)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

