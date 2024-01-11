Telenity and Emircom Strengthen Long-Term Partnership with Significant Growth in the GCC Region

Telenity and Emircom Partnership

Telenity announced its partnership with Emircom, the leading IT service provider in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telenity, a global leader in innovative telecom solutions, and Emircom, a premier IT service provider in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, proudly announce the substantial growth and strengthening of their long-standing partnership. This development signifies a major leap in their collaborative efforts to revolutionize the telecommunications landscape in the GCC region.

Expanding Horizons in the GCC Telecommunications Market

The partnership, which has flourished over the years, is now reaching new heights with significant expansion in various countries within the GCC. Telenity’s advanced technological prowess combined with Emircom's deep market penetration and regional expertise has led to noteworthy successes in delivering top-tier telecommunications solutions.

A Testament to Collaborative Success

This enhanced partnership underscores the commitment of both Telenity and Emircom to provide innovative and customer-centric solutions. The growth in the GCC region is not just a business success, but a testament to the synergy between the two companies in understanding and meeting the evolving needs of the telecommunications sector.

The expanded partnership between Telenity and Emircom in the GCC region is more than a business endeavor; it is a strategic move towards reshaping the future of telecommunications in one of the world's most dynamic regions. It is also a milestone in the sector. This collaboration is set to unlock new opportunities, foster innovation, and ultimately lead to the delivery of state-of-the-art telecommunications services to customers across the GCC. Both Telenity and Emircom are committed to continuing their joint efforts in pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the telecom industry, ensuring that they remain at the forefront of technological advancement and customer satisfaction.

MEET TELENITY AT MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS 2024:

February 26 – 29, 2024, Fira Gran Via, İstanbul Chamber of Commerce, Stand 5F61 in Hall 5, Barcelona, Spain

ABOUT TELENITY

Telenity is an industry-leading provider of state-of-the-art services and solutions for communications service providers around the globe. We help our customers harness the power of their network with our NFV-enabled, 5G-ready VAS Consolidation Platform and Digital Services Platform, both of which comprise modular products and services that can be tailored to the needs and demands of the operators. Our Enkudo Business Line connects the digital service providers and the operators, creating new streams of revenue for both and enriching the digital experience of the subscribers. It provides unparalleled flexibility in terms of the business models it offers, including revenue sharing and managed services. Telenity has delivered its solutions and services globally to more than 40 service providers serving more than 1.5 billion mobile users.

ABOUT EMIRCOM

Emircom, a prominent market leader in the ICT industry in the Middle East, has established itself as a strategic partner to major companies in the UAE and KSA, including Cisco, Dell, Fortinet, Palo Alto, and Oracle. Emircom's contributions to these ICT heavyweights form a significant portion of their business. Having completed several successful infrastructure projects over 4 decades, Emircom is on track to become the leading IT partner and services integrator in nation-building.

For more information, contact:

Emircom: Chris Khouri chris.khouri@emircom.com, +97150551747

Telenity Solutions and Services