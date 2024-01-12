Global Industrial PC Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

It will grow to $8.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Industrial PC Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the industrial pc market size is predicted to reach $8.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%.

The growth in the industrial pc market is due to the increase in usage of IoT. North America region is expected to hold the largest industrial pc market share. Major players in the industrial pc market include Advantech Co. Ltd., Beckhoff Automation Pvt. Ltd., Siemens AG., IEI Integration Corporation, Kontron AG, NEXCOM International Co Ltd.

Industrial PC Market Segments
•By Type: Panel IPC, Rack Mount IPC, Box IPC, Embedded IPC, DIN Rail IPC, Other Types
•By Display Type: Resistive, Capacitive, Other Display Type
•By Storage Medium: Solid State, Rotating
•By Sales Channel: Direct Sales, Indirect Sales
•By End-User: Automotive, Healthcare, Chemical, Aerospace and Defense, Semiconductor and Electronics, Energy and Power, Oil and Gas, Other End Users
•By Geography: The global industrial pc market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6120&type=smp

Industrial PC is a robust computer meant for use in an industrial environment, usually in manufacturing goods. Industrial PCs have a hard-shell construction and components designed for increased dependability and uptime. This signifies that these components resist hostile environments and can operate 24/7, whereas a typical desktop PC would fail. It can sustain difficult environmental conditions such as temperature fluctuations, dust, vibration, power surges, and sounds.

The main types of industrial PC are panel IPC, rack mount IPC, box IPC, embedded IPC, din rail IPC, and others. The panel IPC industrial PC is used for machine control and motion sequence processes, display, data collecting, and image processing. The different types of displays include resistive, capacitive, and others and involve various storage mediums such as solid-state and rotating. It is employed by numerous end-users, including automotive, healthcare, chemical, aerospace and defense, semiconductor and electronics, energy and power, oil and gas, and others, and distributed through several sales channels such as direct sales and indirect sales.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-pc-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Industrial PC Market Characteristics
3. Industrial PC Market Trends And Strategies
4. Industrial PC Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Industrial PC Market Size And Growth
……
27. Industrial PC Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Industrial PC Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

