Rep. Street elected Vice Chair of the House Democratic Caucus

OLYMPIA—Earlier today, Rep. Chipalo Street (D-Seattle) was elected by his fellow members of the House Democratic Caucus in the Washington State Legislature to serve in a caucus leadership role as its Vice Chair. He was sworn in immediately thereafter. 

Rep. Chipalo Street

Rep. Jamila Taylor (D-Federal Way) is Street’s predecessor in this position. She stepped down from the position to serve as Chair of the House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee (CRJ). The Chair position in CRJ became vacant after former Rep. Drew Hansen (D-Bainbridge Island) was appointed to the Senate in August 2023. 

Street, a second-year lawmaker representing the 37th legislative district, is also Vice Chair of the House Finance Committee, and is a member of the House Environment & Energy and House Community & Economic Development, & Veterans committees. 

“I am incredibly humbled and honored to receive the support of my peers,” said Street. “I look forward to being a part of the Caucus leadership team and am glad to be back in person again with my legislative colleagues for the 2024 Legislative Session.” 

The House Democratic Caucus is comprised of 58 (of 98 total) members and holds the majority. The 2024 Legislative Session began on January 8 and is expected to adjourn on March 7. 


