WATER RESTORATION NOTICE: Tasahe, Titinge and Skyline tanks

 

The electrical fault at our Kongulai pump station has been rectified and water supply was turned on at 11:15am today.

Please note it will take up to 48 hours for our water supply systems at Tasahe, Titinge, Skyline, West Kola Ridge and East Kola Ridge to fully recover after the restoration. This means customers will continue to experience low water pressure or no water for up to 48 hours.

We thank you for your patience throughout this time and we appreciate your understanding.

If you are still experiencing no water or low water pressure right now, please phone 44700 or send us a message with your water meter account and phone contact details on Messenger.

Please contact Customer Care for more information
Phone: 44700
Email: service@solomonwater.com.sb
Website: www.solomonwater.com.sb

