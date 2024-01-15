Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

It will grow to $169.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%.”
The Business Research Company’s “Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the healthcare cloud infrastructure market size is predicted to reach $169.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%.

The growth in the healthcare cloud infrastructure market is due to growing funding to implement hospital cloud computing technologies in care facilities. North America region is expected to hold the largest healthcare cloud infrastructure market share. Major players in the healthcare cloud infrastructure market include Amazon.com Inc., ClearDATA Networks Inc., CloudMine Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation(IBM).

Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure Market Segments
• By Component: Hardware, Services
• By Pricing Model: Pay-As-You-Go, Spot Pricing
• By Deployment Model: Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, Public Cloud
• By End-User: Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers
• By Geography: The global healthcare cloud infrastructure market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Healthcare cloud infrastructure refers to the components required to host services and applications in the cloud for healthcare industries. These components include hardware, abstracted resources, storage, and network resources.

The main types of components in healthcare cloud infrastructure are hardware and services. The hardware is used to deliver cloud services. Hardware refers to networking equipment such as switches, routers, firewalls, load balancers, storage arrays, backup devices, and servers. The different pricing models include pay-as-you-go and spot pricing, which are used by healthcare providers and healthcare payers. It is deployed in private clouds, hybrid clouds, and public clouds.

