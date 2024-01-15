Hardwood Flooring Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Hardwood Flooring Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $68.43 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.

The Business Research Company’s “Hardwood Flooring Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the hardwood flooring market size is predicted to reach $68.43 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.

The growth in the hardwood flooring market is due to increasing construction activities. North America region is expected to hold the largest hardwood flooring market share. Major players in the hardwood flooring market include AHF Products, Armstrong Flooring Inc., Beaulieu International Group, BerryAlloc NV, Bruce Evans Flooring LLC, Classen Group.

Hardwood Flooring Market Segments

• By Product Type: Solid Wood, Engineered Wood

• By Raw Material: Red Oak, White Oak, Maple, Other Raw Materials

• By Design Outlook: Plank, Strip, Parquet, Other Designs

• By Distribution Channel: Offline Stores, Online Stores

• By Geography: The global hardwood flooring market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Hardwood flooring refers to any timber-based product, whether functional or aesthetically pleasing, made with hardwood to provide strength and shear strength to the surface. Hardwood flooring is highly attractive, low-cost, and offers a premium finish over the other flooring materials.

The main types of hardwood flooring are solid wood and engineered wood. Solid wood is the preferred flooring option as it is made of solid wood of maple, oak, or walnut. The design outlook consists of plank, strip, parquet, and others depending on the type of design preferred in hardwood flooring. Further, the raw materials used are red oak, white oak, maple, and others. The hardwood flooring is distributed through offline stores and online stores.

