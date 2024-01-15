Canned and Ambient Food Market Outlook 2024-2033: A Sustained Growth Trajectory

Canned And Ambient Food Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The canned and ambient food market has exhibited robust growth, surging from $230.72 billion in 2023 to an estimated $245.87 billion in 2024, with an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The market is poised for continued strong growth, reaching $311.03 billion by 2028, driven by an anticipated CAGR of 6.1%.

Market Dynamics: Boosting Profit Margins Through Productivity Gains

Food and beverage companies are poised to reap the benefits of falling crop prices due to global overcapacity, resulting in low raw material costs. For example, a bailout package announced in India in November 2022 aims to stabilize sugar prices amid overproduction. This oversupply presents an opportunity for food and beverage companies to increase profit margins through enhanced productivity in ambient food manufacturing.

Food Security as a Growth Catalyst

The increasing focus on food security is expected to drive the growth of the canned and ambient food market. Ensuring food safety practices and conditions, which contribute to consumer confidence and reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses, is paramount. In the UK, consumer confidence in food safety is high, with 93% believing that information on food labels is accurate. This emphasis on food security is a significant driver for the growth of the canned and ambient food market.

Innovations in Response to Consumer Trends

Canned and ambient food manufacturers are adapting to changing consumer preferences, particularly the shift towards pesticide-free and health-conscious choices. Some companies are incorporating organic fruits and vegetables into their products to meet the demand for pesticide-free options. Brands such as Simpletruth, Native Forest, and Naturz Organics specialize in organic canned food products, appealing to health-conscious consumers.

Product Innovations: Del Monte's Response to Health-Conscious Consumers

Major companies operating in the market are innovating to cater to health-conscious and on-the-go consumers. Del Monte Foods Inc., a US-based company, introduced two new products, Del Monte Gut Love and Boost Me Fruit Infusions. These fruit cup snacks are infused with natural ingredients, featuring flavors like mango and dragon fruit with green coffee extract, antioxidants, and juice. Del Monte's innovative products target consumers seeking convenient and healthy snack alternatives.

Global Perspectives and Market Segmentation

Western Europe emerges as the largest region in the global canned and ambient food market in 2023, with North America securing the second-largest position. The comprehensive market report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Segmentation Insights: Exploring Canned and Ambient Food Categories

The canned and ambient food market, detailed in this report, is segmented –

By Type: Fruit And Vegetable Canning, Specialty Canning, Dried And Dehydrated Food

By Application: Food, Snacks, Intermediate Products, Condiments, Other Applications

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

Canned And Ambient Food Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Canned And Ambient Food Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on canned and ambient food market size, canned and ambient food market drivers and trends, canned and ambient food market major players, canned and ambient food market competitors' revenues, canned and ambient food market positioning, and canned and ambient food market growth across geographies. The canned and ambient food market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

