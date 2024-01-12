Immunofluorescence Assay Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Immunofluorescence Assay Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Immunofluorescence Assay Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $4.9 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. ” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Immunofluorescence Assay Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the immunofluorescence assay market size is predicted to reach $4.9 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%.

The growth in the immunofluorescence assay market is due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest immunofluorescence assay market share. Major players in the immunofluorescence assay market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abcam PLC, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Werfen Company, Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation.

Immunofluorescence Assay Market Segments

• By Type: Direct Immunofluorescence, Indirect Immunofluorescence

• By Product: Reagents, Instruments, Antibodies, Kits, Consumables and Accessories

• By Disease: Cancer, Infectious Disease, Cardiovascular Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases, Other Diseases

• By End User: Academic & Research Institutions, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

• By Geography: The global immunofluorescence assay market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The immunofluorescence assay refers to equipment and consumables that operate on a technique, which allows the visualization of specific protein and antigen in infected cells based on their ability to react with specific antibodies by binding a particular antibody chemically conjugated with a fluorescent dye. It is a technique used in the laboratory to diagnose diseases of the skin, kidney, heart, cilia, and other organ systems.

The main types of immunofluorescence assay include direct immunofluorescence and indirect immunofluorescence. Direct immunofluorescence refers to a laboratory technique for diagnosing skin, kidney, and other organ system diseases. Direct immunofluorescence utilizes a single antibody that is conjugated directly to fluorescence dye. The different products of immunofluorescence assay include reagents, instruments, antibodies, kits, consumables & accessories. They are used for the diagnosis of various diseases including cancer, infectious disease, autoimmune disease, and others. They are used by academic and research institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals & diagnostic centers, and contract research organizations.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Immunofluorescence Assay Market Characteristics

3. Immunofluorescence Assay Market Trends And Strategies

4. Immunofluorescence Assay Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Immunofluorescence Assay Market Size And Growth

……

27. Immunofluorescence Assay Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Immunofluorescence Assay Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

