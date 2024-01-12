Healthcare Technology Management Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Healthcare Technology Management Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the healthcare technology management market size is predicted to reach $37.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%.

The growth in the healthcare technology management market is due to the rising need for data security. North America region is expected to hold the largest healthcare technology management market share. Major players in the healthcare technology management market include ABM Industries Inc., Agility Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Crothall Healthcare Inc., Eli Lilly and Company,.

Healthcare Technology Management Market Segments
• By Type Of Service: Maintenance and Repair, Capital Planning, Integrated Software Platform, Labor Management, Supply Chain (Procurement), Cyber Security, Quality and Regulatory Compliance
• By Facility Type: Acute Care Facility, Post Acute Care Facility, Non Acute Care Facility
• By Geography: The global healthcare technology management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Healthcare technology management refers to the organized process of preparing and managing healthcare technology applications and software that help provide optimum patient care in hospitals and clinics at a low cost.

The main types of services in the healthcare technology management market are maintenance and repair, capital planning, an integrated software platform, labor management, supply chain (procurement), cyber security, quality & regulatory compliance. The maintenance and repair services in healthcare technology management are used to maintain the working operation of various equipment used in hospitals, repair them, and improve the capacity shelf life of machines. Maintenance and repair refers to improvements in the capacity of machines. The various types of facilities include acute care facilities, post-acute care facilities, and non-acute care facilities.

