Cultivating Growth: The Chemical Fertilizers Market Landscape

Chemical Fertilizers Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The chemical fertilizers market has witnessed robust growth, surging from $175.45 billion in 2023 to an estimated $189.77 billion in 2024, with an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The chemical fertilizers market is poised for continued strong growth, reaching $260.77 billion by 2028, driven by a CAGR of 8.3%.

Agricultural Productivity Surge through Intensive Farming

Global farmers are embracing intensive farming methods to enhance productivity per hectare. Intensive farming, characterized by agricultural intensification and mechanization, utilizes pesticides and chemical fertilizers extensively to maximize yields. This approach addresses the escalating demand for food from the growing population and helps prevent food shortages. Intensive farming techniques, including monoculture, where a single crop is cultivated extensively, contribute to the heightened demand for fertilizers.

Precision Agriculture: Catalyst for Chemical Fertilizer Market Growth

The adoption of precision agriculture technologies is a key driver for the chemical fertilizer market. Precision agriculture employs data-driven tools to optimize crop and livestock production, enhancing efficiency and sustainability. Real-time data utilization ensures precise application of fertilizers where and when crops need them, minimizing waste and optimizing nutrient delivery. Notably, precision farming technology has already demonstrated significant benefits, including a 4% increase in agricultural output, 7% reduction in fertilizer use, and various other positive impacts. This surge in precision agriculture technologies is a significant contributor to the growth of the chemical fertilizer market.

Industry Leaders and Market Dynamics

Major players in the chemical fertilizers market include Sinopec Limited, Yara International ASA (ADR), Guardian Industries LLC, Nutrien Ltd., Marubeni Corporation, BASF SE, CF Industries Holdings Inc., and others. The market boasts a diverse landscape with companies at the forefront of innovation and sustainability.

Reviving Phosphorus Resources: A Sustainable Approach

Companies are exploring sustainable approaches to revive phosphorus resources for agriculture. Phosphorus recovery from sewage, manure, and other sources offers an alternative to traditional inorganic fertilizers. Treatment processes, including anaerobic digestion, composting, and acid treatment, enhance plant-available phosphorus content. Research indicates that appropriately treated manure and sludge can provide more phosphorus than conventional fertilizers.

Global Perspectives and Market Segmentation

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the chemical fertilizers market in 2023, with North America securing the second-largest position. The comprehensive market report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The chemical fertilizers market, detailed in this report, is segmented –

• By Type: Nitrogen Fertilizer, Phosphate Fertilizer, Potash Fertilizer

• By Crop Category: Cereals, Oilseeds, Vegetables, Fruits, Other Crop Categories

• By Form: Solid, Liquid, Gaseous

• By Product Type: Complex Fertilizers, DAP, MOP, Urea, SSP, Other Product Types

• By Method of Application: Broadcasting, Drop Spreading, Fertigation, Foliar Spray

