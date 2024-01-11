VINAEM Wallet Offers One-Stop Shop Features
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vinaem wallet is an open source DeFi platform, has released a multi-chain crypto wallet on smartphones.
The platform facilitates the purchase, exchange, and trading of cryptocurrencies.
Since its release, the platform has been downloaded more than 300,000 times on Google Play Store.
What is Vinaem Wallet?
Vinaem wallet is focused on developing crypto wallets and crypto asset mining services that can provide users with a smooth Web3 transaction experience. The goal is to build a secure, diversified and easy-to-use Web3 platform, so that users can freely buy, trade and exchange crypto assets without any limitations.
One notable program currently offered is the Vinaem Wallet, a crypto wallet that serves as a tool for users to manage funds and transactions within the Vinaem ecosystem. This wallet has various features to manage crypto assets by prioritising user protection including an open source API server which is used by advanced user to extract bitcoin from an external wallet. Users can easily store and manage their digital assets just by using the Vinaem Wallet.
“With its cutting-edge features and focus on user safety and security, the Vinaem Wallet will redefine how crypto assets are managed. It will enable individuals to take complete control of their digital assets and herald a new era for crypto asset security,” according to Yara G, Ziraxia’s spokesperson.
Vinaem Wallet supports more than 100 payment methods available in over 150 countries and regions worldwide. It currently supports 13 public chains, including Bitcoin, Tron, Ethereum, and Polygon, as well as over 80 digital assets. This means users no longer need separate wallets for each chain.
What Benefits Does the Vinaem Wallet Offer?
Friendly user interface: Ziraxia Wallet comes with a user-friendly UI with the latest updates to its platform. According to the company, the redesigned UI is designed to make it easy for anyone to manage their digital assets with full control.
Swift transactions: With Vinaem Wallet, users can enjoy lightning-fast transactions ensuring quick cryptocurrency transfers. The simplified interface and optimised transaction procedures enable easy navigation and instant transfers, avoiding long waiting times.
Enhanced security services: Vinaem Wallet offers multi-factor authentication in an effort to protect users' privacy and security. Through facial recognition and biometric fingerprint identification technology, only authorized users are allowed to access their wallets and assets.
Furthermore, the wallet provides users with full control over their assets. Private keys are stored in encrypted form on the user's local device, and password settings and passphrase features are provided to offer additional security to users.
Wallet customisation: Vinaem Wallet also gives users the option to change the view mode to light or dark, as well as the colour of the wallet display according to their taste.
Blockchain explorer and cross-chain bridge swap features: This wallet has its own blockchain explorer, allowing users to check transaction records, address balances, and other related information on the blockchain. Additionally, the wallet supports cross-chain bridge swap feature, which helps users easily exchange assets between different blockchains. Whether on different main networks or other blockchain networks, users can quickly and efficiently convert assets, enhancing liquidity and management convenience.
Investment opportunities and rewards: To attract more users, Vinaem Wallet offers an airdrop facility for users to earn Vinaem coins as rewards by using this wallet. Furthermore, users have the opportunity to explore investment opportunities and receive rewards on the Vinaem platform. Users can increase their income and expand their network in the crypto community through the incentive-based referral program offered by Vinaem Wallet.
Providing dApps for Web3 exploration: Vinaem Wallet offers over 20,000 built-in decentralized apps (dApps) from various main networks, giving users the chance to explore and participate in a diverse array of Web3 applications directly from their wallets. With WalletConnect support, users can easily connect to other dApps for various transactions and operations, opening up opportunities to engage with various DeFi projects, explore NFT marketplaces, and join decentralized social networks.
NFT Integration: Currently, Vinaem Wallet is in the process of developing a feature to support non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Once the integration is complete, users will have the ability to purchase, trade, and manage NFTs, including virtual items, artwork, in-game assets, and virtual land, directly from their wallets.
Thus, Vinaem Wallet is claimed as an application that provides a one-stop-shop service for crypto asset management. Through this platform, users can enjoy various essential features integrated into one place. As a result, users can easily manage their digital assets efficiently and effectively.
About Vinaem Wallet.
Vinaem Wallet connects users to the blockchain, providing decentralized mining, earning, and trading mechanisms. The startup's unique mining model allows anyone to participate in the mining process, making it a key player in driving the DeFi ecosystem's growth.
In early June, Vinaem announced that the company successfully raised USD 30 million in Series A funding, equivalent to IDR 451.6 billion. This funding round was led by prominent venture capital firms, including Pinnacle Innovations Capital, Blue Horizon Ventures, Ascendant Growth Partners, Nexus Pioneers Capital, and Quantum Leap Ventures.
The recent financial support has strengthened Vinaem's vision of bringing democratization to cryptocurrency mining by providing easy, profitable, and secure access. The platform offers an Annual Percentage Yield (APY) of up to 13.39% and has partnered with Hacken, a leading blockchain security auditor in the industry..
Steve Magilwa
