Westminster Barracks / Cruelty to Animals & False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities
CASE#: 23B1008067
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mills
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: 11/22/23 at approximately 1816 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dummerston, VT
VIOLATION: Cruelty to Animals / False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities
ACCUSED: John J. Wehner
AGE: 64
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dummerston, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/22/23 at approximately 1816 hours, The Vermont State Police received a call reporting a domesticated dog had been shot and killed. Further investigation by Vermont State Police Troopers and Vermont Fish and Wildlife Wardens, revealed 64-year-old John J. Wehner had shot the dog and provided false information to law enforcement. Wehner was subsequently cited, released, and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on 01/30/2024 to answer to the charges of Cruelty to Animals and False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/30/2024, 0830 hours
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
