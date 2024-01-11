Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,346 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,081 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / Cruelty to Animals & False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 23B1008067

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mills

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 11/22/23 at approximately 1816 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dummerston, VT

VIOLATION: Cruelty to Animals / False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities

 

ACCUSED: John J. Wehner

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dummerston, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 11/22/23 at approximately 1816 hours, The Vermont State Police received a call reporting a domesticated dog had been shot and killed. Further investigation by Vermont State Police Troopers and Vermont Fish and Wildlife Wardens, revealed 64-year-old John J. Wehner had shot the dog and provided false information to law enforcement. Wehner was subsequently cited, released, and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on 01/30/2024 to answer to the charges of Cruelty to Animals and False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/30/2024, 0830 hours

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks – Troop B

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT 05346

802-722-4600

Fax: 802-722-4691

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / Cruelty to Animals & False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more