Westminster Barracks / Cruelty to Animals & False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1008067

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mills

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: 11/22/23 at approximately 1816 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dummerston, VT

VIOLATION: Cruelty to Animals / False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities

ACCUSED: John J. Wehner

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dummerston, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/22/23 at approximately 1816 hours, The Vermont State Police received a call reporting a domesticated dog had been shot and killed. Further investigation by Vermont State Police Troopers and Vermont Fish and Wildlife Wardens, revealed 64-year-old John J. Wehner had shot the dog and provided false information to law enforcement. Wehner was subsequently cited, released, and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on 01/30/2024 to answer to the charges of Cruelty to Animals and False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/30/2024, 0830 hours

COURT: Windham

