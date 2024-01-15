Elevating the Skies: Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market Ascendance

The Business Research Company's Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The aerospace support and auxiliary equipment market size is expected to grow in the next few years. It will grow to $44.44 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.” — The Business Research Company

The aerospace support and auxiliary equipment market have witnessed robust growth, surging from $33.92 billion in 2023 to an estimated $36.15 billion in 2024, marking a commendable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. Projections indicate sustained momentum, with the market anticipated to reach $44.44 billion by 2028, reflecting a CAGR of 5.3%.

Driving Forces: Surging Air Travel Demand: The aerospace sector is experiencing a significant upswing due to the escalating demand for air travel. In 2022, US airlines witnessed a remarkable 30% increase, transporting 194 million more passengers than the previous year. This surge in air travel fuels production and maintenance activities, driving demand for air traffic control equipment, safety gear, and related services.

Commercial Aircraft Boom: The growing appetite for commercial aircraft is a pivotal factor propelling the aerospace support and auxiliary equipment market. Essential for the functioning of commercial aircraft, auxiliary equipment encompasses safety gear, navigation tools, power units, cargo handling gear, and ground support equipment. Notably, in 2022, Airbus achieved an 8% increase in aircraft deliveries, reaching 661 units.

Innovative Thrust: Wireless Technology and Miniaturization: The aerospace industry is undergoing a paradigm shift propelled by rapid advancements in wireless technology and miniaturization. These innovations, coupled with technologies like 3D printing, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics, drive productivity, slash operating costs, and bolster profit margins, fueling growth in the market.

Multi-Function Radio Frequency Systems (MFRFS): The adoption of Multi-Function Radio Frequency Systems (MFRFS) marks a significant enhancement in radar capabilities. MFRFS, an electronically scanned radar system, extends operational radar frequency ranges, providing improved threat detection and tracking. Raytheon and NCS are at the forefront of manufacturing radars with MFRFS technology, ensuring enhanced combat mission survivability.

Regional Dynamics: Asia-Pacific takes the lead as the largest region in the aerospace support and auxiliary equipment market in 2023, with expectations of being the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The aerospace support and auxiliary equipment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Commercial Radars, Satellites

2) By Ownership: Public, Private

3) By Platform: Airborne, Land, Naval, Space

Subsegments Covered: Continuous Waveform, Pulse Waveform, Large Satellite, Mini Satellite, Micro Satellite, Nano Satellite

