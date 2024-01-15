Civic Services Market Size On The Rise: NGOs And Charities Driving Growth

Civic Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The civic services market has witnessed robust growth, with its size escalating from $1,123.7 billion in 2023 to an anticipated $1,185.45 billion in 2024. This growth is propelled by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The civic services market is poised for continued expansion, with projections indicating a growth to $1,447.98 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.1%.

NGOs and Charities Steering Civic Services Growth

The burgeoning role of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and charitable entities is a key driver for the expanding civic services market. Operating independently from government control, these organizations function on a not-for-profit basis, fostering growth in donations. The global shift is evident, with an estimated increase in people donating to NGOs from 1.4 billion in 2014 to a projected 2.5 billion by 2030. Additionally, the global market for NGOs and charitable organizations is forecasted to surge from $288.97 billion in 2022 to $369.21 billion in 2027. This surge in NGOs and charitable entities is expected to be a major force driving the growth of the civic services market.

Donations Surge: A Catalyst for Civic Services

A surge in donations, particularly to faith-based, educational, and health organizations, is anticipated to fuel the growth of the civic services market. These donations play a pivotal role in supporting the activities, missions, and services provided by civic organizations. In 2022, donations to religious organizations witnessed a notable 5.2% growth, reaching an estimated $143.57 billion. Corporate donations also saw an increase of 3.4% in 2022, totaling $29.48 billion. The substantial rise in donations to organizations supporting faith, education, and health is a significant contributor to the upward trajectory of the civic services market.

Tech Integration: NGOs and Charities Embrace CRM Software

NGOs and charitable organizations are increasingly adopting Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software to enhance donor management. This innovative technology facilitates the tracking of donations and efficient management of donor contact information. Approximately 45% of surveyed NGOs leverage CRM software for donation tracking and donor communication, showcasing the growing integration of technology in the philanthropic sector. Major foundations, such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, utilize CRM solutions like SpringCM and Salesforce to streamline document management and customer relationship management.

Innovative Solutions for Civic Services

Major players in the civic services market are focusing on innovative solutions to provide reliable services for both intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations. The introduction of tools like Payroll Core by leading companies exemplifies this trend. Payroll Core offers comprehensive payroll solutions, aiding organizations in efficient payroll management by accommodating both local and international pay rules in a single system. For instance, Oracle, a prominent US-based software company, launched Payroll Core in September 2021, addressing unique business requirements and contributing to the reliability of civic services for various organizations.

Regional Dynamics: Asia-Pacific Takes the Lead

In 2023, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the civic services market, with North America securing the second-largest position globally. The comprehensive market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The civic services market, covered in this report, is segmented –

• By Type: Religious Organizations, NGOs And Charitable Organizations, Political Organizations, Unions And Associations

• By Mode of Donation: Online, Offline

• By Organization Location: Domestic, International

• Subsegments Covered:, Trust And Foundations, Voluntary Health Organizations, Human Rights Organizations, Environment, Conservation And Wildlife Organizations, Other NGOs And Charitable Organizations, Civic And Social Organizations, Business Associations, Professional Organizations, Labor Unions And Similar Labor Organizations, Political Organizations, Other Political Organizations, Unions And Associations

Civic Services Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Civic Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on civic services market size, civic services market drivers and trends, civic services market major players, civic services market competitors' revenues, civic services market positioning, and civic services market growth across geographies. The civic services market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

E-Waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Insights, Growth Drivers, and Green Innovations! 🌐📱