Apolosign PackGo Made its Debut at the CES 2024 Exhibition, Giving Users a Hands-on Experience
From January 9 to 12, Apolosign PackGo can be experienced at the Booth No. 16449.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After successfully launching the Apolosign PackGo on Kickstarter, Shenzhen Electron Technology Co., Ltd. is now showcasing Apolosign PackGo at CES 2024. From January 9th to 12th, visitors can experience the Apolosign PackGo in person at the Booth No. 16449 in LVCC-Central Hall, USA. This showcase at the CES 2024 is a landmark for Apolosign PackGo as, for the first time ever, users can now experience this innovative portable entertainment device upfront. On Kickstarter the project has so far raised $134,425 on Kickstarter and has more than 206 backers.
Apolosign PackGo is a uniquely portable entertainment device that provides on-the-go audio-visual experiences for everyone. With its distinctive briefcase aesthetic, long-lasting battery life, tailor-made Android interface, and vast personalization options, Apolosign PackGo aims to provide a 360-degree entertainment experience anywhere, anytime. Designed for diverse outdoor activities like movie watching, music enjoyment, gaming, or web browsing, PackGo is an all-in-one versatile entertainment companion.
Some of the notable features of Apolosign PackGo include the following:
1. Connectivity: With multiple external interfaces, including Type-C, DP IN, USB 3.0, HDMI IN, and Battery On/Off, the PackGo offers a range of connection options, ensuring compatibility with various devices.
2. Supports reverse power supply: Users can connect their entertainment device, for example, Switch, via the DP-IN interface and enjoy playing games outdoors without worrying about battery depletion.
3. Battery Life: Boasting a robust 6800mAh high-capacity battery, the PackGo provides up to 6 hours of uninterrupted wireless entertainment on a single charge, ideal for outdoor adventures and brief excursions.
4. Sound Experience: Featuring a quartet of speakers with a total power of 40W, the PackGo delivers a crystal-clear and deeply immersive audio experience, perfect for music, movies, and social gatherings.
5. Customized Android system: Supports any APP download from the Google Play Store.
With its CES debut, Shenzhen Electron Technology invites tech enthusiasts, entertainment lovers, and users seeking a portable entertainment solution to experience the benefits and advantages of Apolosign PackGo at CES 2024.
Apolosign PackGo showcase details:
Exhibition name: Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024.
Date: Jan 9-12
Booth number: 16449
Location: LVCC-Central Hall, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
To place the order, users can visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1elc/apolosign-packgo-27-smart-screen-packed-in-your-briefcase?ref=a61zzy
About Shenzhen Electron Technology Co., Ltd.
Shenzhen Electron Technology, established in 2008, brings 15 years of extensive industry experience to creating Apolosign PackGo. With a top-tier, large-scale factory and formidable production capabilities, the company is committed to innovation in both software and hardware. Boasting partnerships with globally renowned brands, Shenzhen Electron Technology aims to make electronic technology products accessible to everyone.
Watch “Apolosign PackGo” in action on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KQRwTdxx_iA
PackGo Team
Shenzhen Electron Technology Co., Ltd.
packgo@elclcd.com