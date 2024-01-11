Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,346 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,083 in the last 365 days.

Vietnamese, Chinese public security ministries strengthen cooperation

VIETNAM, January 11 -  

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Minister of Public Security General Tô Lâm hosted a reception in Hà Nội on January 10 for Chinese Vice Minister of Public Security Chen Siyuan.

At the meeting, Lâm stressed that the relationship between the two ministries has been tightened, becoming an important pillar of the Vietnam-China ties and playing a crucial role in consolidating strategic trust between the two Parties and countries.

The minister expressed his belief that Chen’s visit will be a success and a milestone in cooperation between the two ministries in the new period.

Lam suggested the two sides seriously materialise high-level common perceptions and signed cooperation documents, and strengthen collaboration in fighting cross-border crimes, citizen protection and law enforcement within multilateral frameworks, for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region.

Later the same day, Chen and his Vietnamese counterpart Lê Quốc Hưng co-chaired the first deputy ministerial-level dialogue on political security between the two ministries.

The two sides exchanged views on regional and international issues of shared concern, and reviewed and set out orientations for their cooperation in political security in the time ahead.

They consented to effectively implement the Việt Nam-China joint statement and other cooperation documents the two countries have reached.

The ministries will also step up experience exchange and cooperation in economic, cultural, ideological and cyber security, immigration management, counterterrorism, and personnel training, among other areas, and hold joint border patrols.

At the end of the meeting, the two officers signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in political security between the two ministries. VNS

 

You just read:

Vietnamese, Chinese public security ministries strengthen cooperation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more