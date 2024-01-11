Tunes from Two Cities presents a music portrait of Hangzhou
HANGZHOU, CHINA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Explore the enchanting beauty of Hangzhou through a piano performance by the side of its iconic West Lake. As the saying goes, "Up above there is heaven, down below there are Suzhou and Hangzhou." Join us on a musical journey in CGTN's "Tunes from Two Cities," where pianist and Steinway artist Tian Jiaxin paints a melodic portrait of Hangzhou with her rendition of the traditional Chinese folk song "The Butterfly Lovers" and snippets of "Xiyang Xiaogu" (Music at Sunset). Towards the end of the piece, the rhythm gradually accelerates to reflect the advancements in technology and the rapid development of Hangzhou.
CGTN's music-themed "Tunes from Two Cities" series takes viewers on a journey to explore metropolises in China and the United States and experience their local cultures and lifestyles. In this episode, renowned pianist and Steinway artist Tian Jiaxin and tenured violinist with the Oregon Symphony Li Yuqi embark on a journey of musical creation to Hangzhou and Seattle, respectively, to interpret the spiritual essence of each city.
