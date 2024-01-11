Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,385 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,110 in the last 365 days.

Tunes from Two Cities presents a music portrait of Hangzhou

HANGZHOU, CHINA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Explore the enchanting beauty of Hangzhou through a piano performance by the side of its iconic West Lake. As the saying goes, "Up above there is heaven, down below there are Suzhou and Hangzhou." Join us on a musical journey in CGTN's "Tunes from Two Cities," where pianist and Steinway artist Tian Jiaxin paints a melodic portrait of Hangzhou with her rendition of the traditional Chinese folk song "The Butterfly Lovers" and snippets of "Xiyang Xiaogu" (Music at Sunset). Towards the end of the piece, the rhythm gradually accelerates to reflect the advancements in technology and the rapid development of Hangzhou.

CGTN's music-themed "Tunes from Two Cities" series takes viewers on a journey to explore metropolises in China and the United States and experience their local cultures and lifestyles. In this episode, renowned pianist and Steinway artist Tian Jiaxin and tenured violinist with the Oregon Symphony Li Yuqi embark on a journey of musical creation to Hangzhou and Seattle, respectively, to interpret the spiritual essence of each city.

Tunes from Two Cities
CGTN
kong.wei@cgtn.com

You just read:

Tunes from Two Cities presents a music portrait of Hangzhou

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more