Healthcare EDI Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Healthcare EDI Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The healthcare EDI market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Healthcare EDI Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the healthcare edi market size is predicted to reach $7.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%.

The growth in the healthcare edi market is due to the increasing government support for healthcare. North America region is expected to hold the largest healthcare edi market share. Major players in the healthcare edi market include McKesson Corporation, Optum Inc., Allscripts, GE Healthcare, Cognizant Technology Solutions India Pvt Ltd., Cerner Corporation.

Healthcare EDI Market Segments

• By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

• By Transaction: Claim Management, Healthcare Supply Chain, Other Transactions

• By Mode of Delivery: Mobile, VAN, Web & Cloud-based, Point-to-point

• By End User: Healthcare Provider, Payer, Pharmacies, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global healthcare edi market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) is the software medium for the transaction of data among various healthcare providers and payers via computer systems. The organizer can process and track claims through the entire billing cycle via the EDI service. The healthcare EDI is used to manage the patient's medical history, medication data, and emergency services record, which are considered critical data in the healthcare sector.

The main types of transactions in healthcare EDI are claim management, healthcare supply chain, and others. Claim management is the organization, billing, filing, updating, and procedure of healthcare claims connected to patient diagnoses, medication, and treatment. The different components include software, hardware, and services and include various delivery modes such as mobile, VAN, web & cloud-based, and point-to-point. These are used by healthcare providers, payers, pharmacies, and other end users.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Healthcare EDI Market Characteristics

3. Healthcare EDI Market Trends And Strategies

4. Healthcare EDI Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Healthcare EDI Market Size And Growth

……

27. Healthcare EDI Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Healthcare EDI Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

