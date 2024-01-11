Submit Release
Readout of Secretary Mayorkas’ Meeting with People’s Republic of China Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong

WASHINGTON – On January 10, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas held a virtual meeting with the People’s Republic of China (PRC) Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong. Senior officials from the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice, Department of State, National Security Council, White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, and Drug Enforcement Administration also joined the meeting. 

Participants discussed the importance of cooperating on key law enforcement issues, including combatting the illicit flow of synthetic drugs such as fentanyl and their precursor chemicals, by increasing information sharing and enhancing standards for chemical exports. Secretary Mayorkas stressed the importance of using the momentum from President Biden’s November meeting with PRC President Xi Jinping to enhance counternarcotics collaboration.  

In November, President Biden and President Xi welcomed the resumption of bilateral cooperation on counternarcotics issues, including the establishment of a working group for ongoing communication and law enforcement coordination between the two countries. Today’s meeting participants agreed on initial steps to resume cooperation and expressed their intention to launch the working group in the coming weeks. 

In addition, Secretary Mayorkas and Minister Wang raised the PRC’s support of Angel Watch, part of both countries’ continued efforts to combat child sexual abuse and exploitation. They also discussed the issue of wildlife trafficking. 

Secretary Mayorkas noted the importance of expanding operational points of contact between the U.S. Government and its counterparts within the Chinese government and expressed confidence that strengthened cooperation will lead to tangible results for both countries in the global fight against illicit drugs. 

