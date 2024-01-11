DCCA RELEASE: DCCA Achieves Blue Zones Worksite Certification

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

DCCA Achieves Blue Zones Worksite Certification

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) today celebrated its certification as a Blue Zones Worksite. This event highlighted DCCA’s multi-year commitment to developing a healthier and more connected workplace environment, culminating in the significant achievement of being the first government entity to be certified.

The Blue Zones Project is a HMSA community-wide initiative that seeks to improve the overall well-being of individuals and communities. The project focuses on systematically changing a community’s environment through policy, building design, social networks, and the built environment. Different designations are awarded depending on the organization’s undertaking. The certification process, which differs from the approved worksite process, is a customized approach that takes years to achieve.

This project started in December of 2018 with four focus groups and a department wide survey assessing current well-being to identify opportunities for improvement. The road to certification took four rigorous years which saw volunteer employees organizing and leading dedicated worksite wellness initiatives to include activity groups, a regular healthy food policy, teambuilding opportunities, and weekly Lunch and Learn workshops.

Worksite well-being efforts focused on empowering leaders to adopt behaviors and serve as role models. Key stakeholders were identified to help build social and professional networks, fostering a supportive culture for personal and professional growth. DCCA also partnered with Happiness U to facilitate weekly wellness classes and workshops. Moais, or activity groups, were organized by employees to connect outside of the office through fitness activities such as walking, stand-up paddle boarding, and tennis.

“The certification is not just a milestone; it’s a testament to the power of collective well-being,” said Sean Kinilau, a driving force behind the DCCA’s Blue Zones initiative.

“Reaching this Blue Zones certification level was challenging, but DCCA embraced the transformation,” stated Gordon Ito, Insurance Commissioner. “The department’s commitment to employee well-being is the reason we’re able to celebrate this certification today.”

DCCA’s commitment to the best practices of the Blue Zones Project resulted in positive outcomes throughout its operations and among its employees. Key HR metrics, including employee turnover, overtime costs, absenteeism, and overall employee engagement and social connectedness, saw improvements.

Additional information on the Blue Zones Project is available at https://info.bluezonesproject.com/bzphawaii.

