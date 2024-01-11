BROOGE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Brooge Energy Limited on Behalf of Brooge Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Brooge Energy Limited (“Brooge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BROG) on behalf of Brooge stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Brooge has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On December 22, 2023, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) announced fraud charges against Brooge, the Company’s former Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), Nicolaas Lammert Paardenkooper, and its former Chief Strategy Officer and Interim CEO, Lina Saheb. According to the SEC order, before and after going public through a special purpose acquisition transaction, Brooge misstated between 30 and 80 percent of its revenues from 2018 through early 2021 in SEC filings related to the offer and sale of up to $500 million of securities. Further, the order found that Brooge created false invoices to support inflating revenues from its oil facilities in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates by over $70 million over three years, and that Paardenkooper and Saheb knew, or were reckless in not knowing, of the fraud. The SEC order also found that Brooge provided these false invoices to its auditors to conceal the inflated revenue. In addition, according to the order, Brooge agreed during the SEC’s investigation not to issue the $500 million in securities.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on December 22, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Brooge shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: